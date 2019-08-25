Anthony Santander lifts Orioles over Rays

After beating Baltimore twice to move atop the AL wild-card standings, Tampa Bay was outscored, 15-4, by the team with the second-worst record in the majors.

Anthony Santander went 5 for 5 with a homer, Renato Núñez drove in three runs and the Orioles beat the Rays, 8-3, Sunday for a split of the four-game series.

BALTIMORE — The Tampa Bay Rays can only hope that a lost weekend in Baltimore doesn’t prove costly in their bid to end a five-year playoff drought.

‘‘Disappointing,’’ Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said. ‘‘We started out great, two wins, but the last two days were a letdown. They outptched us and outhit us. They did everything right.’’

Kiermaier hurt his ribs chasing down one of Baltimore’s 16 hits and was pulled from the game as a precaution. The injury did not hinder his ability to access where the Rays stand with 30 games to play.

‘‘We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to be better across the board. We’re searching for those answers right now,’’ he said. ‘‘We’re very inconsistent. We'll rattle off four wins in a row then lose three or four.’’

Rays opener Diego Castillo (2-7) gave up one run over two innings before Jalen Beeks was roughed up for seven runs and 11 hits in five innings.

‘‘They saw the ball well,’’ Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said of the Orioles. ‘‘They were prepared and ready to hit.’’

Santander had his first career five-hit game, Jonathan Villar homered, and DJ Stewart and Núñez each had three hits.

‘‘We lost the first couple games, so to be able to come back and get a split is fantastic,’’ Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. ‘‘That’s a really good ballclub, a team that’s going to be in it until the very end.’’

Núñez singled in a first-inning run and hit a two-run double in the third before scoring on a single by Stewart for a 4-0 lead.

Tampa Bay answered with an unearned run in the fourth and loaded the bases with one out before Dylan Bundy (6-13) got Joey Wendle to bounce into a double play, one of four turned by the Orioles.

‘‘That’s all you try to do as a starter is limit the damage, and we had some great defensive plays today,’’ said Bundy, who allowed two earned runs in five innings.

Villar homered in the bottom half and Santander added an RBI single to make it 6-1.

With 28 steals along with his career-high 20 home runs, Villar has the eighth 20-20 season in Orioles history — the first since Manny Machado in 2015.

‘‘You never know, maybe I can make it 30-30,’’ Villar said. ‘‘Now I'm focusing on finishing hard.’’