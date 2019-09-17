It’s one of the best stories in baseball this season, the rookie playing at the ballpark where his grandfather was so revered.

But when he comes to the plate leading off the first inning at Fenway Park Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants outfielder plans to soak it all in.

Mike Yastrzemski, like so many other professional athletes, has learned to tune out the noise of the crowd and focus on the task at hand when he’s competing.

“I need to take a step back and get lost in maybe one of the moments and let myself appreciate that and experience it,” Mike Yastrzemski said.

Carl Yastrzemski was at Fenway Tuesday afternoon, walking through left field with his grandson before the teams took batting practice. Mike will play left field Tuesday, setting up in front of the Green Monster just as grandfather did.

Carl, now 80, played 23 seasons for the Red Sox and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He said he was “extremely proud” of his grandson.

“It’s finally come true for him,” Carl Yastrzemski said. “He worked hard and never complained. He belongs here.”

Yastrzemski said seeing his grandson play at Fenway will mean as much to him as anything he did in his own career, even his legendary MVP season in 1967.

“The only way that I can compare it to anything would be if I compare to the ’67 season,” he said. “That’s what it means to me, him being here. It’ll be the first time ‘Yastrzemski’ will be announced on the field since ’83.”

Mike Yastrzemski, 29, grew up in North Andover and attended St. John’s Prep in Danvers before going on to play at Vanderbilt. He played well enough to get drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2012 but didn’t make it to the major leagues until May 25 of this year after he was traded to the Giants.

Now he gets to play his first game at Fenway against the team he grew up rooting for.

“It’s the best,” he said. “Everybody dreams about going home and playing in front of their hometown. To be here and have made this trip is special.”

Mike Yastrzemski has an .833 OPS, 19 home runs, and 51 RBIs in 96 games for the Giants.

