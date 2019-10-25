■ Pronounced [HIGH-em] according to the Rays’ website , the only executive to have a pronunciation guide in his bio.

Here is what you need to know about Bloom:

The Red Sox hired 36-year-old Chaim Bloom to run their baseball ops department on Friday. Bloom was the vice president of baseball operations for the Tampa Bay Rays, who made the playoffs this season despite having one of the lowest payrolls in the majors.

■ Grew up in Philadelphia.

■ Graduated from Yale with a degree in classics (Latin).

■ Met his wife, Aliza (nee Hochman) while at Yale and they have two sons, Isaiah and Judah.

■ Hired by the then-Devil Rays as an intern in 2005.

■ Also held internships in the San Diego Padres baseball operations department and with Major League Baseball in the legal/corporate partnerships department.

■ In October 2005, was hired by the Rays full time to work in Minor League Operations

■ Promoted to Assistant Director of Minor League Operations in 2008.

■ Promoted to Director of Baseball Operations in 2011, and Vice President of Baseball Operations in 2014.

■ Has held the title of Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations since being promoted in 2016.

■ Bloom is a devout follower of Judaism and kept a jar of gefilte fish in his office, one he has had since Passover 2006–07. He said he would eat the contents when Tampa Bay won a World Series.

■ Was runner-up for the Mets GM position last offseason that went to former player agent Brodie Van Wagenen.

