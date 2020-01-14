Cora was the protagonist in what amounted to a nine-page story released by Major League Baseball Monday that detailed how the 2017 Houston Astros used video equipment and a signaling system to relay stolen signs to their hitters.

A day later, it’s uncertain whether Cora will be around the team for much longer.

Alex Cora was in Boston Monday, taking part in meetings with the Red Sox baseball operations staff to prepare for the upcoming season.

Cora, Houston’s bench coach at the time, was described as breaking MLB rules in several ways, including arranging for a monitor to be placed close to the dugout at Minute Maid Park so players could get a better look at the opposing catcher.

Advertisement

MLB suspended Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch until the day after the 2020 Word Series. Astros owner Jim Crane then fired them.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said he would determine Cora’s punishment after MLB concluded its investigation into whether the 2018 Red Sox also used video to steal signs.

That the Red Sox were fined for relaying signals to the dugout via text messages in 2017 will be taken into account. Cora had to know it was a chance he couldn’t take, and the Red Sox should have made certain he didn’t.

Dan Shaughnessy: Red Sox need to do the right thing and fire Alex Cora

That Cora faces a long suspension is a given. Whether the Red Sox will fire him is not. But with spring training set to start Feb. 12, the Sox soon will be looking for at least an interim manager.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, a veteran off 11 weeks with the Red Sox, now faces a much more complicated decision than how to best manage the payroll.

Advertisement

Cora is the face of the organization after leading the team to a championship in 2018. He quickly earned the loyalty of the players and the trust of ownership. After Dave Dombrowski was fired as president of baseball operations in September, the Sox were quick to say Cora would return.

Now Cora is at the center of a scandal that led to one of his best friends, Hinch, being fired.

Where will the Sox turn for their next manager? Bloom undoubtedly would lead a search and must already have a list of candidates, if only in his head.

Bench coach Ron Roenicke is an obvious option if the Sox decide to keep Cora and wait out his suspension. He managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15 and knows the Sox well after two years on Cora’s staff.

Third base coach Carlos Febles should be considered, along with former team captain Jason Varitek, a special assistant and occasional on-field coach. Varitek has long aspired to manage.

Dustin Pedroia? It’s an idealistic notion, the idea of a beloved injured player riding to the rescue of the team by taking over as manager after his mentor and former teammate is suspended.

Pedroia knows baseball. But being the manager also means being the public representative of the team to the community and holding twice-daily sessions with the media. It’s an all-day job and one that would quickly test his patience.

If Pedroia were unable to play, he’d be a better fit as a coach under an interim manager, and I’m not sure he’d want to do that.

Advertisement

Eduardo Perez has many of the same qualities that made Cora an attractive candidate when he was hired in 2017. Now an ESPN and MLB Network Radio analyst after playing 13 years in the majors, Perez has never managed at the highest level but has experience as a coach and winter league manager. He also is bilingual and has a deep knowledge of and appreciation for analytics.

Perez, 50, is the son of Hall of Famer Tony Perez, who played for the Sox from 1980-82.

New Hampshire native Sam Fuld would be another intriguing candidate. Fuld, 38, played eight seasons in the majors, then joined the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 as their major league player information coordinator, a new position.

Fuld interviewed to be manager of the Toronto Blue Jays after the 2018 season but withdrew from consideration. He has since been at least loosely tied to managerial searches conducted by the Cubs, Giants, Mets, Phillies, and Pirates.

Fuld also has a connection to Bloom, having played for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2011-13. Bloom was the team’s director of baseball operations at that time.

Former Red Sox third baseman Mike Lowell, even-keeled, smart, and erudite, would be a great option if he wants the job.

Three successful older managers — Bruce Bochy, Mike Scioscia, and Buck Showalter — are available. But Bloom’s data-driven approach would not seem to be a good fit with their more traditional methods.

Advertisement

Former Tigers and Angels manager Brad Ausmus, a Connecticut native who graduated from Dartmouth, is a better mesh of styles. But he has been fired twice in the last three seasons.

Former players Eric Chavez, Mark Loretta, and Will Venable also are considered managerial material.

For many of the Red Sox players, the loss of Cora would be a blow. He has been instrumental in the development of Rafael Devers and the significant improvements made by Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Rodriguez, Christian Vazquez, and others.

But players almost always move on quickly. Dombrowski’s unexpected firing in September caused some initial surprise, then a collective shrug.

The Red Sox won a championship two years after Terry Francona was fired following a historic September collapse. Life moves pretty fast in baseball.

Just ask Cora. He was on a duck boat celebrating a championship only 14½ months ago.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.