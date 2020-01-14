But this is not an episode that calls for traditional, media-blaming defiance. This is not the time for the Sox to stick behind their guy. The Red Sox are an important local institution. Firing Cora now, before MLB’s next set of sanctions is issued, before it becomes obvious to everyone that Cora must go, allows the Sox to preserve some institutional dignity and let history record that they did the right thing.

After speaking with two sources with direct knowledge of the situation, I get a sense that the Sox are going to stand by their man and ride this out. They just love Alex Cora, and we understand that.

The Red Sox need to fire Alex Cora now. Yesterday, if possible. Don’t wait for MLB to tell you what to do. Just do the right thing.

We all love Cora. Great guy. Smart. Savvy. Bold. Brash. Bilingual. He is a winner and the ultimate player’s manager in an era when getting along with the ballplayers is far more important than in-game strategy. Cora could have gone down as the greatest manager in Red Sox history.

But it’s over for Cora in Boston. He is not going to survive this the way Bill Belichick survived Spygate (the Patriots coach was never suspended, nor did his transgressions rise to the level of what MLB has on Cora). And the Red Sox look worse if they wait for the conclusion of MLB’s investigation into cheating allegations during their 119-win, world championship 2018 season. There is already enough. Too much, really.

Give it up, Red Sox. This is not fake news. MLB has identified Cora as a blatant cheater. The 2017 Dodgers have a legitimate claim that they were cheated out of a World Series by Cora’s garbage-can-banging, video-sign-stealing scam. MLB named Cora 11 times in its Astros investigation report released Monday.

It is beyond dispute that Cora “arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed . . .”

It is beyond dispute that “Cora was involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay room to decode and transmit signs. Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players’ conduct.’’

It is beyond dispute that “Cora began to call the replay review room on the replay phone to obtain sign information . . . by text message, which was received on the smart watch of a staff member on the bench, or in other cases on a cell phone stored nearby.’’

There is plenty more. And it is more than enough.

The MLB report said Cora was responsible for installing a monitor near the Astros dugout to aid in sign stealing. file/Barry Chin/Globe Staff

It doesn’t matter how much of this junk Cora brought to the Red Sox in 2018. It is over, and the sooner the Red Sox acknowledge this, the better. (Can we please not have anybody falling back on the ever-weak “everybody was doing it” excuse?)

If you don’t think any of this matters, take a look at what the Astros did to Yu Darvish (4 runs, 1⅔ innings) and Clayton Kershaw (6 runs, 4⅔ innings) in Games 3 and 5 of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park.

It is outrageous. It’s almost as if the Astros batters knew what was coming.

Because they did.

The Dodgers should be asking MLB to vacate Houston’s championship, UMass/Final Four style.

The annual Boston Baseball Writers dinner is Thursday night at the Seaport Hotel, and Cora is still scheduled to attend. The Sox Winter Weekend starts Friday at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center in Springfield. According to the press release sent out by the team, there will be a fan-interactive Town Hall meeting with owners John Henry (who also owns the Globe) and Tom Werner, CEO Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, general manager Brian O’Halloran, and Cora Friday. On Saturday, there’s a breakfast with Wally the Green Monster and his sister Tessie at the MGM Springfield.

Yikes. One of the worst offseasons in baseball history has hit a new low here in the Hub. Since finishing 19 games behind the Yankees and out of the playoffs with the highest payroll in baseball, the Red Sox have announced “we need to be under” the luxury tax threshold, raised ticket prices, done virtually zero in the way of player acquisition, and now await the inevitable suspension of their disgraced manager.

Don’t wait for it, John Henry. Allow Bloom to bring in his own guy. Let Bloom trade for Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash. Give the job to Jason Varitek or Dustin Pedroia on an interim basis while you look for the next guy (Sox bench coach Ron Roenicke is a good baseball man, but he is not equipped to be Red Sox manager and he is already tainted by the sins of 2018). Maybe Carlos Febles could give it a shot. Just move forward.

The John Farrell Red Sox got caught cheating with an Apple Watch in 2017. They were slapped on the wrist and told that future transgressions would be dealt with harshly. While that went on, Alex Cora was masterminding the Astros’ nefarious ride to a World Series championship.

Then Cora came here. And after reading a warning memo from MLB, he did it again.

We love the guy. But it’s over. And the Red Sox do themselves and their brand no service by waiting to be told they have to fire their manager.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.