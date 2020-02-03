fb-pixel
Harmony Larose posed with team mascots Wally and Tessie. David L Ryan/Globe Staff
Fan cheered for the departure of the Red Sox equipment truck.David L Ryan/Globe Staff
Former Red Sox player Manny Delcarmen signed autographs.David L Ryan/Globe Staff
A Boston police officer caught a souvenir ball from the procession before the equipment truck headed south to Fort Myers, Fla.David L Ryan/Globe Staff
Red Sox fan Ellen Nichols of Holbrook posed with team mascot Wally. David L Ryan/Globe Staff
Milford native Al Hartz is the truck driver for the 24th year.David L Ryan/Globe Staff