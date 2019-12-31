Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, First Night announcer Mike Testa stood on the stage in Copley Square, solemnly removed his hat, and asked people to remember McSweeney.

Brandon J. McSweeney, 34, was killed Saturday morning when a 3,500-pound ballast, which was to serve as the base for a light tower, fell onto him as he set up for the city’s annual New Year’s Eve festival.

Before kicking off the festivities for First Night on Tuesday, organizers of the event paid tribute to the worker who died in a construction accident while setting up for the celebration.

“We’d like to take a moment to honor the life of Brandon McSweeney,” Testa said. “On Saturday morning while helping to assist with First Night setup, as he had for concerts and shows for many years, Brandon was killed in a tragic accident. The talented and loving man from Sherborn is being remembered fondly by all who knew him. Brandon, he was a good-natured man of quiet strength, solid intelligence and perpetual kindness, said his family. His loving presence will sorely be missed by family, friends and co-workers alike.”

Testa then asked everyone to join him in a moment of silence in honor of McSweeney, who worked for United Staging & Rigging.

Brandon McSweeney. Family photo

Among those standing in the crowd in Copley Square was Dusty Rhodes, the president of Conventures, Inc., which organizes First Night.

“All of us who are involved with the production of First Night are sending our deepest condolences to the [McSweeney] family. We are all like a family,” she said.

Rhodes said information about the scholarship fund established in McSweeney’s name will be provided during the First Night television broadcast.

Another moment of silence for McSweeney will be held at 6 p.m., according to event organizers.

After paying tribute to McSweeney, the Dempsey Sisters kicked off the daytime New Year’s Eve festivities with a musical performance in Copley Square that included renditions of “When Will I Be Loved,” “Ring of Fire,” and other songs.

Other local bands and performers were scheduled to perform at several venues, including in the Boston Public Library, Copley Place Mall, Old South Church, and other locations.

At 5:30 p.m. the Skating Club of Boston will present the Frog Pond Skating Spectacular, a free show featuring local Boston ice skaters and “a very special guest star.”

At 6 p.m. is the People’s Procession, which is a parade of puppets and dancers that goes from Copley Square to Boston Common.

At 7 p.m. there will be a fireworks display over Boston Common, and a second fireworks show will ring in the New Year at midnight between Long Wharf and Fan Pier. According to the First Night website, the best viewing locations for the midnight fireworks display will be from Christopher Columbus Park in the North End, Fan Pier in the Seaport District, and from the East Boston Harborwalk.

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN are scheduled to broadcast First Night live throughout the evening. For a complete schedule of First Night events, visit: www.firstnightboston.org.

