A group of inmates at a maximum-security prison in Shirley attacked a correctional officer Friday, setting off a melee that prompted a lockdown of the facility, according to authorities.

The state Department of Correction confirmed details of the incident in a brief statement around 1:15 p.m.

“Earlier today, a correction officer was surrounded and then assaulted by inmates in the N1 general population housing unit at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center,” the statement said. “One of the correction officers involved in this incident immediately radioed for assistance. Additional correction officers responded and within minutes secured the area. Six inmates have been removed from the unit and the matter remains under investigation.”