I’m glad to see the state Legislature follow through on Governor Baker’s landmark commitment to a 100 percent carbon-free economy by 2050 (“Senate climate bills put pressure on state,” Metro, Jan. 24). Solar energy — a local, affordable, clean energy resource that is ready to meet our electricity needs today — can help us achieve the governor’s bold vision.

Importantly, the central climate bill clearly states that any and all future solar incentive programs must set aside a portion of that new capacity to serve low-income families, who stand to gain the most from monthly electric bill savings and clean, local energy investment.