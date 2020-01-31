I’m glad to see the state Legislature follow through on Governor Baker’s landmark commitment to a 100 percent carbon-free economy by 2050 (“Senate climate bills put pressure on state,” Metro, Jan. 24). Solar energy — a local, affordable, clean energy resource that is ready to meet our electricity needs today — can help us achieve the governor’s bold vision.
Importantly, the central climate bill clearly states that any and all future solar incentive programs must set aside a portion of that new capacity to serve low-income families, who stand to gain the most from monthly electric bill savings and clean, local energy investment.
Advertisement
But the funny thing is, there are no new planned solar incentive programs in Massachusetts right now. Between the cap on net metering and approaching limits on the flagship Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program, inconsistent policies have cost us 4,400 solar jobs between 2015 and 2018.
Precise policy tweaks can remedy the situation for all Bay State residents: Expand the SMART program to 4,800 megawatts, with a big chunk reserved for low-income communities, and remove net metering caps that keep customers from being fairly paid for their valuable solar investment.
Sean Garren
Northeast senior director
Vote Solar
Boston
Vote Solar is a nonprofit solar advocacy organization based in Oakland, Calif.