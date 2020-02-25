“I request information regarding any emergency response plans and actions to contain and minimize damages should further toxic release result from this project, specifically efforts to protect the local fishing stock and endangered species,” Kennedy wrote.

In a letter to US Environmental Protection Agency officials, Kennedy suggested there may be as many as 80,000 barrels of toxic waste resting on the ocean floor in the area.

Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III is asking federal authorities for more information about the cleanup of a toxic waste site about 19 miles east of Boston Harbor known as “The Foul Area.”

His letter follows a Boston Globe report detailing plans for the mile-wide toxic waste site near Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Government reports and congressional testimony have suggested the barrels may contain plutonium and other dangerous materials discarded after the completion of the Manhattan Project during World War II.

The federal government is trying to bury the containers at least 3 feet deep with roughly 10 million tons of sediment dredged from a $340 million project to widen shipping channels in Boston Harbor. Officials said that capping the toxic material, which includes unexploded munitions, was safer than trying to bring the rusting barrels to the surface.

Some have raised doubts about the project and the potential impact on the marine sanctuary, which is home to an estimated 130 species. At its closest point, the dumping ground is less than a quarter-mile from Stellwagen.

Kennedy, a Newton Democrat, is seeking details about oversight and emergency preparations "to protect Bay Staters from harmful exposure.” The site is “in the midst of the most productive and profitable fishing grounds in the world,” he wrote.

The federal government started dumping barrels filled with toxic substances in an area within the bay during the 1940s, Kennedy said. Reports indicated that highly toxic substances, including pesticides and PCBs, are located in the area, he said.

Citing an Attleboro company that manufactured nuclear products at the direction of government agencies during the 1950s, Kennedy said that Massachusetts “is all-too familiar with federal government inaction and failure to appropriately deal with toxic substances.”

In the Attleboro case, authorities failed to account for worker health and safety, which led to “thousands of individuals and families becoming sick, contracting cancer, and dying as a result of doing their job,” he wrote.

“Poor federal regulation and oversight led to the disposal of toxic materials in a nearby landfill, further endangering the public,” Kennedy wrote.

Regarding the Massachusetts Bay project, a shallow seabed has meant that fishing nets have dislodged barrels and “reportedly sickened fishermen," Kennedy wrote.

The federal government “bears the responsibility and must ensure public health and safety are not jeopardized in addition to the economic viability of the fishing grounds which many rely upon for their source of income.”

“We cannot repeat the mistakes of our past,” he wrote.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.