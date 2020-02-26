The bill, which is expected to come to the House floor next week, is poised to force representatives to vote on a tax hike in an election year. But House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo framed the legislation in urgent terms, pointing to the region’s growing congestion, the state’s crumbling roads and bridges, and what he described as a series of failures within the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

In all, the long-awaited legislation would raise between $522 and $612 million more a year for transportation needs, according to House officials, in part by also eliminating a sales tax exemption rental car companies currently enjoy when buying their fleets.

Massachusetts House leaders on Wednesday unveiled a package of fee and tax hikes designed to seed the state’s transit systems with new money, including by increasing the state’s gas tax by 5 cents per gallon, hiking fees on Uber and Lyft rides, and raising taxes on businesses by as much as $150 million a year.

“Revenue can’t wait any longer,” the Winthrop Democrat said. “Our residents, our communities, and our economy are dependent on an immediate source of revenue.”

Whether the bill satisfies the chorus of demands for a game-changing revenue is unclear, however.

The House bill would pledge $27 million more a year to the MBTA from the fee hike on Uber and Lyft rides, in addition to a $160 million annual transfer from the state’s transportation fund that’s already in statute.

Taken together, that $187 million pot marks a $60 million increase from the $127 million the Legislature has sent the T in recent years. And lawmakers say the bill, by pouring more money into the transportation fund in general, would generate more funds the T could see in future budget cycles, making the $187 million a baseline that could grow.

But it’s lower than the $200 million Governor Charlie Baker asked for in his latest budget proposal. And even assuming the $200 million Baker requested, the MBTA recently said it is struggling to balance its expected $2.3 billion-plus budget as it takes on a number of new service improvement and safety initiatives.

The bill also sets aside a dedicated $27 million revenue stream for the state’s 15 regional transit authorities, in addition to the mandated-by-law transfer they, too, already receive from the state’s transportation fund. It also dedicates $10 million to help rural communities, which lawmakers said would help fulfill the goal of spreading the bill’s proceeds around the state.

The rest of the newly raised money would flow into the state’s broader transportation fund. The House is also pairing the revenue-raising legislation with a separate $14.5 billion transportation bond bill that would, in part, increase the amount of money towns and cities receive for roads and bridges.

The overall number, however, falls more than $3 billion short of what Baker had proposed in a transportation borrowing bill last year. Representative William M. Straus, the House chairman of the transportation committee, said Baker’s bill was built, in part, on “dangerous” revenue sources, including a regional climate and transportation pact the state has not yet joined.

The tax-raising transportation financing bill is built on four parts.

It would raise the state’s 24-cents-a-gallon gas tax by 5 cents, which officials say would bring in anywhere from $150 million to $175 million more each year. It also would add another 4 cents per gallon on diesel purchases, pushing the tax there to 33 cents a gallon.

It would mark the first increase to the gas tax since 2013, when it was raised by 3 cents. At the time, officials tried to tie the tax to inflation so it would rise over time, but that provision was reversed at the ballot by voters in 2014. Representative Ronald Mariano, the House’s majority leader, said House members were cognizant of 2014 ballot question defeat and are not attempting to index the gas tax again.

The state fees on ride-sharing companies, such as Uber and Lyft, would go up from 20 cents per ride to $1.20, though the 20-cent fee would stay in place for so-called shared rides, like UberPool, where passengers traveling a similar route are picked up by the same driver. Ride-hail fees on luxury services like UberBlack would increase an additional $1, to $2.20 per ride.

Lawmakers said that, in addition to raising money, the goal is to encourage more riders to use the shared services to fight congestion. But it is unclear how this mechanism would shift riders’ behavior, because the bill also says the companies are not allowed to pass the costs of the fee on to riders.

The legislation also creates a new, nine-tiered system in taxing corporations. Currently, the state’s set its minimum corporate tax at $456, a level lawmakers say has been in place for more than 30 years.

The legislation would keep that for any business whose sales are less than $1 million a year, but increase it depending on the size of the company. For example, companies with sales between $100 million and $500 million a year would now pay at least $25,000 while companies with $1 billion or more in sales would pay at least $150,000.

The change would generate up to $150 million for transportation each year, officials said.

The bill also eliminates what lawmakers say is a tax loophole for rental car companies, who would have to begin paying the sales tax on vehicles they purchase — generating $110 million a year for the state.

The bill has long been in development. Nearly a year ago, DeLeo asked for input from business leaders, who want action but did not overwhelmingly coalesce around how to raise revenue.

The speaker then targeted last fall for debate before pushing it into 2020, and two of his top lieutenants spent the first weeks of the year huddling privately with various caucuses and groups of legislators to build out ideas for the legislation.

It was an unusual step in a chamber oft-criticized for its centralized decision-making. But it also underscored the degree of difficulty in building a bill that could satisfy wide swaths of lawmakers and advocates all calling for a new infusion of cash into transportation but varying widely on both how to raise and spend it.

And resistance is likely. The governor has said he opposes a gas tax increase, and has instead pursued a multi-state initiative to establish a cap-and-trade system on transportation fuels, which could increase gas prices by as much as 17 cents.

The House bill, however, says that if the state joins what’s known as the Transportation and Climate Initiative, the state would be required to use it to offset the five-cent gas tax increase, to avoid hitting motorists with both fees at once.

The House bill differs from Baker proposals in other areas as well. The governor, for example, has called for the creation of a new board to oversee the MBTA once the current board’s term expires in July, while the House would extend the current board for as long as five years.

And it remains to be seen how the bill will be received by progressive legislators and advocates, who wanted the brunt of any tax increases to fall on corporations.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.