“It can’t happen fast enough. But I do believe that, with the pivots and adjustments that are being made by organizations like Quest here in Marlborough and by many of our hospital partners and by the state lab and other organizations, we will get to the point where we’re doing the amount of testing every day that we believe we need to be doing,” he said.

“We believe that over the course of the next several days and weeks, there will be an enormous increase in the amount of testing that takes place on a daily basis here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” he said at a news conference at private testing company Quest Diagnostics in Marlborough.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says the state will soon be seeing an “enormous increase” in coronavirus testing.

Baker says state to increase coronavirus testing capacity

Health and Human Services Secretary MaryLou Sudders said at the news conference that state officials were hoping that by the beginning of next week, 3,500 tests a day would be performed in Massachusetts by state, commercial, and academic labs.

She said that, looking at the experience of South Korea, which has won praise for its testing regime, 3,500 tests a day would be a minimum. “That would be a reasonable place to be,” she said, “a good place to build from.”

She also said, “I don’t have a goal [number], because I don’t want to limit” the number of tests performed.

Baker said, “We need to get to at least 3,500,” but noted the state would still be grappling with other issues, including ensuring sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment for medical personnel.

“I think every governor in the United States has been banging on the door of the federal government with respect to the stockpile. We certainly have and we’re going to continue to,” he said.

“I fully believe that we in Massachusetts are doing the things we need to do to catch up. But there’s no question the federal government has a lot of catching up to do as well,” he said.

Another challenge, he said, was ensuring sufficient bed space for people who are expected to fall ill.

The wait for coronavirus test results in Massachusetts can last as long as a week, a delay that exacerbates equipment shortages, frustrates worried patients and families, and hamstrings front line health care workers’ efforts to combat the growing pandemic, the Globe reported Wednesday.

Faster test results can help determine which patients need to be treated by medical staff in protective gear. Tests processed in the state lab take a day or two, officials said Wednesday. But according to a review of area hospitals and caregivers, the delay can be much longer, often forcing medical staff to waste already scarce protective gear on patients who are not infected.

State officials attributed the delays to slower processing at private labs just coming online.

Sudders said at the news conference that “the speed to get test specimens in and responses back to providers will be quickened.” She said that Quest had “really stepped up to help.”

Doctors are also reporting another problem: a shortage of swabs used for the tests. Without enough swabs, hospitals must ration tests, administering them to only the sickest patients.

On another front, Baker also announced that the US Small Business Administration had approved the state’s requests for disaster recovery loans.

The SBA has “acknowledged and approved Massachusetts small businesses for disaster recovery relief,” he said.

Baker also used his own experience with his 91-year-old father to underscore how people should be careful of not infecting the elderly, who are particularly vulnerable to serious health complications if they contract the virus.

Baker said he and his father have been talking by phone as opposed to their normal face-to-face interactions.

"It has to be the way it is, for their sake," Baker said, referring to the state's elderly residents. "That physical presence for them, at this point in time, is exactly the wrong thing to do."

He urged residents with aging loved ones to use alternatives to in-person meetings such as phone conversations, Skype and FaceTime.

“We need to give those [elderly] people space, because for them this is a very different issue medically and clinically than it is for the rest of us,” Baker said.

Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com