“We have reassigned a number of staff members and made the difficult decision to furlough approximately 10 percent of our health system workforce,” Boston Medical Center’s chief executive, Kate Walsh, said in an email to employees Tuesday. “Although furloughed employees will cease to work temporarily, they will remain in active status with the expectation of returning.”

Like other hospitals, it cut elective surgeries and non-urgent medical appointments to slow the spread of the virus and to make space for patients sick with the virus. The top official at the hospital - which serves much of the city’s indigent and minority population - said that sudden and drastic drop in revenue is the reason behind the painful move.

Boston Medical Center is putting 700 employees on furlough — about 10 percent of its workforce — as it braces for major financial losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughs will be focused in areas where patient numbers and workload have fallen, she said.

Furloughed workers will not receive a regular paycheck, but they can use vacation and sick time while they’re out of work. Hospital officials expect this will give 80 percent of the affected employees about one month of pay. They did not say how long the furloughs are expected to last.

In another cost-cutting move, Walsh said she will give up her paycheck for at least a month and that other executives will receive reduced pay for the next three months.

On Monday, the chief executive of the Beth Israel Lahey Health system, Dr. Kevin Tabb, said he would take half a salary for three months and that other executives would have their pay cut by 20 percent.

Boston Medical Center is a teaching hospital and safety net provider that serves a large share of low-income patients on Medicaid. As of Monday, the hospital had admitted 52 patients with coronavirus, including 15 who were in intensive care. It was also treating 46 patients suspected to have the virus but awaiting test results. And 51 BMC employees so far have tested positive for the virus.

