An inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater died Thursday while hospitalized for the novel coronavirus, the Massachusetts Department of Correction said Thursday night.
The inmate was a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions, the department said in a statement. He had been quarantined immediately after he began showing symptoms and was taken to a hospital as his condition worsened, according to the department.
A test confirmed his COVID-19 infection, and he remained at the hospital for 10 days as his condition worsened, the department said.
The man had been incarcerated in Massachusetts since 1993 and had been incarcerated in the Bridgewater facility since 2018. His identity was not released.
Advertisement
“The health of incarcerated individuals, staff, visitors and volunteers is of utmost importance to the department as we continue to take unprecedented steps to prevent COVID-19 introduction and transmission,” Jason Dobson, a Department of Correction spokesman, said in the statement. “DOC leadership, staff, and our contracted medical provider, Wellpath, are focused on reducing, to the greatest degree possible, the potential impact of this virus on our approximately 8,000 inmates.”
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JeremyCFox
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.