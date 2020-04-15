fb-pixel

Large explosion goes off at Maine paper mill Wednesday afternoon

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated April 15, 2020, 49 minutes ago

A large explosion went off at a Maine paper mill Wednesday afternoon, said Elaine Fitch of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The explosion occurred shortly after noon at a factory operated by Verso Paper at 300 Riley Rd. in Jay, Maine, Fitch said.

No injuries have been reported yet, Fitch said.

Images of the scene shared on social media showed a massive plume of smoke rising over the factory after the explosion.

No further information was immediately available.

