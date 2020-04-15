Large explosion goes off at Maine paper mill Wednesday afternoon

A large explosion went off at a Maine paper mill Wednesday afternoon, said Elaine Fitch of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The explosion occurred shortly after noon at a factory operated by Verso Paper at 300 Riley Rd. in Jay, Maine, Fitch said.
No injuries have been reported yet, Fitch said.
Images of the scene shared on social media showed a massive plume of smoke rising over the factory after the explosion.
#Breaking (OOA) Jay, ME *EXPLOSION/BUILDING FIRE* 300 Riley Rd (Verso Paper) - Large explosion reported at a paper mill facility, multiple mutual aid to the scene, heavy black smoke visible for miles, exact details are unknown at this time, updates to follow - 4/15 - 12:50 #JayME pic.twitter.com/TPq8b8XAXT— Rockingham Alerts (@RockinghamAlert) April 15, 2020
No further information was immediately available.
