Belmont Star Market employee dies from coronavirus complications

An employee at the Star Market in Belmont who last worked April 4 has died from complications of the novel coronavirus, the company said Tuesday night.

“Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with that associate’s family,” the company said in a statement. “This is a difficult day for the entire Star market team.”

The worker is believed to be the third supermarket employee in Massachusetts to have died because of the coronavirus. Vitalina Williams, who worked at a Market Basket in Salem and a Walmart in Lynn, died April 4. Leon Marin, who worked at a Swampscott Whole Foods Market, died April 15.