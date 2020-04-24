A very good boy made a cameo during the NFL Draft

And shortly after New England selected safety Kyle Dugger at No. 37 , out of unknown Division 2 school Lenoir-Rhyne, the camera flashed to Bill Belichick’s war room on Nantucket and….

It took until the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft for the Patriots to make a pick.

Nike is Belichick’s dog, an Alaskan Klee Kai, co-parented by longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday. Belichick introduced the dog to the world in September of 2018.

“It’s unconditional love,” Belichick told CNBC’s Suzy Welch in an interview a couple years ago. “You just walk in the door, they love you. They wag their tail, they look at you, they’re happy to see you. It doesn’t make any difference what kind of day you had or what happened or anything else. It’s just unconditional.”

Nike’s stand-in for Belichick quickly caught fire Friday night as sports media outlets tried to make sense of the random appearance by a very good boy.

Who wouldn’t want to give him a treat?