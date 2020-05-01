2020 NWHL draft: Meet the six picks with Massachusetts ties

Here are the players with Massachusetts ties who were selected:

The National Women’s Hockey League completed its five-round draft this week. Taken first overall was local star Sammy Davis, a forward from Pembroke who played at BU.

The Pembroke native was the 2019 Beanpot MVP and earned Hockey East first-team honors this past season. The three-time BU captain is pursuing her doctorate in occupational therapy at Mass. General Hospital.

No. 9: Codie Cross, Northeastern, Buffalo Beauts.

The Beauts’ second-round pick tied a career-high with four goals this season. The blue-liner also posted at least 12 assists per season during her four years with the Huskies.

No. 10: Delaney Belinkas, Boston College, Metropolitan Riveters.

Belinkas scored a career-best 20 goals this season for the Eagles. In addition to her 93 career points, she also produced 10 game-winning goals in her college career. She’s originally from Florida and attended Williston Northampton.

No. 19: Amanda Conway, Norwich, Connecticut Whale.

The Division 3 player of the year, Conway capped her college career with her third straight 30-goal season to lead the country in scoring. She’s a Methuen native.

No. 29: Meghara McManus, New Hampshire, Boston Pride.

McManus, a Milton native, notched career highs in goals (17), assists (10) and points (27) as a senior. The Dexter Southfield grad will stay local after being picked in the fifth round.

No. 30: Paige Capistran, Northeastern, Boston Pride.

Capistran is the first Northeastern player to win the Hockey East Sportsmanship Award. The Huskie captai, who is from New Hampshire, dished out a career-high 11 assists this past season.









