Boston City Council to consider facial recognition ban, surveillance oversight, school information-sharing regulations

One measure, put forth by Councilors Michelle Wu and Ricardo Arroyo, would make it illegal for city authorities to obtain or use a face surveillance system, to use information derived from such a system, or to enter into a third-party agreement for face surveillance. The measure does provide a carve-out allowing law enforcement to use evidence generated by a face surveillance system in the investigation of a specific crime.

Boston city councilors are pushing for a ban on the city’s use of facial recognition technology, as well as rules that would govern city surveillance and information-sharing between local school authorities and police.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office said the city does not currently use facial recognition software, meaning the proposal would not change any existing practice.

But, according to Arroyo, a forthcoming update to the city’s surveillance technology could include facial recognition components. Both Arroyo and Wu said the technology can generate instances of false matches. The two councilors were also concerned that the tech is less accurate when it comes to identifying people of color.

“It furthers racial inequity,” Arroyo said.

Other cities in the state, including Somerville and Springfield have passed local legislation to ban face surveillance, according to Wu and Arroyo’s order. On the federal level, US Senator Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, has expressed civil liberties and privacy concerns over a company’s facial recognition app.

Kade Crockford, director of the Technology for Liberty Program at the ACLU of Massachusetts, supported such a ban, saying the council should act quickly “to keep everyone safe and free.”

“Strong privacy protections and surveillance oversight are vital to engendering public trust, which is essential to an effective fight against this pandemic," said Crockford in a statement. “But we also need to make sure that, when we’ve made it past this crisis, our communities are not transformed into places we don’t want to live in. Face surveillance poses unprecedented threats to our civil rights and civil liberties.”

In a separate proposal, councilors are looking to require the mayor to submit to the council for its review and approval a policy for each department that uses surveillance technology. Such a policy would detail the purposes of the technology, its allowed and prohibited uses, and who can access the data collected and data-sharing protocols, according to the measure. Exemptions include cameras installed in or on police vehicles.

The measure also details parameters for what kind of information school district officials can share with outside law enforcement.

Per the proposal, district authorities could share student reports in instances of serious violence, credible safety threats, or if a student possessed guns or drugs, excluding marijuana, nicotine, or alcohol. The measure would prohibit certain information from such student reports, including immigration status, ethnicity, neighborhood of residence, languages spoken, and suspected gang affiliation.

Wu, who supports the proposal, said trust forms the foundation of public health and safety and that it was important for there to be provisions in place that codify when information can and can’t be shared.

“We need transparency and accountability when it comes to that,” she said.

Under the proposal, a community board would be formed to provide oversight of the district’s information-sharing policy.

In March, authorities outlined a proposal that was intended to clarify protocols for student information and help Boston Public Schools officials respond to requests from police.

At the time, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius was asked about the difference between the new policy and the previous one. She said, “There’s going to be a bright line between what is and what is not shared."

On Tuesday, Arroyo said questions remain regarding the criteria used in the information sharing-process.

In an e-mail, Jessica Ridlen, a spokeswoman for Boston Public Schools, said the city’s school committee and Cassellius are “committed to ensuring the privacy of its students’ information and their safety and security in school.”

District authorities first presented a student privacy policy to the committee in mid-April, and the district plans to “finalize a second policy governing access to students in school, so that the two policies may be considered by the school committee together.”

"We believe these two policies will meet the intentions of the proposed ordinance and look forward to continuing to work with the City Council to address our shared goals,” said Ridlen.

It was revealed earlier this year that city agencies had shared information about students more than 100 times from 2014 to 2018 with a Boston-area intelligence-sharing network that includes an agent from the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Both the proposed facial recognition ban and the surveillance and information-sharing policy are slated to be discussed at Wednesday’s city council meeting. Walsh’s office is reviewing both proposals.













