Following George Floyd protests, Boston police confirm 7 officers hospitalized, about 40 arrests

Boston police issued a community alert early Monday following Sunday’s peaceful rallies that turned violent by night, stating 7 officers were transported to the hospital, 21 police cruisers were damaged, and about 40 individuals were arrested.

The department tweeted the update at around 3 a.m. in the wake of rallies and marches that took place across the city to protest the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans who have died at the hands of police. The protests were largely peaceful during the day, but mayhem ensued by night, as demonstrators pelted police with bottles and cans, torched a police cruiser, damaged vehicles, and looted stores throughout Downtown Crossing and the Back Bay.