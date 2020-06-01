fb-pixel

Following George Floyd protests, Boston police confirm 7 officers hospitalized, about 40 arrests

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated June 1, 2020, 9 minutes ago
Police in Boston stood guard with batons during clashes with protesters after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.
Police in Boston stood guard with batons during clashes with protesters after a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Boston police issued a community alert early Monday following Sunday’s peaceful rallies that turned violent by night, stating 7 officers were transported to the hospital, 21 police cruisers were damaged, and about 40 individuals were arrested.

The department tweeted the update at around 3 a.m. in the wake of rallies and marches that took place across the city to protest the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans who have died at the hands of police. The protests were largely peaceful during the day, but mayhem ensued by night, as demonstrators pelted police with bottles and cans, torched a police cruiser, damaged vehicles, and looted stores throughout Downtown Crossing and the Back Bay.

Boston police told protesters to vacate the area at around 10 p.m., stating “the peaceful protest ended hours ago.”

Reports of tension throughout the city continued until at least 1 a.m.

A firefighter stood near a police cruiser that was set on fire after clashes with protesters.
A destroyed police cruiser was guarded by officers.
A police cruiser burned behind the Police line near the intersection of Park and Tremont streets.
