Baker says he’s looking forward to ‘complete, thorough and objective’review of what went wrong at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

Public calls for the report’s release have intensified recently, with the Globe editorial board earlier this week running an editorial headlined “Release the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home report.”

Speaking during his daily briefing following a tour of a Cambridge shared biotech lab facility, Baker said he and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito are as “anxious” as everyone else to see the report on the outbreak, which has killed at least 76 veterans at the home since the onset of the pandemic.

Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that he expects former federal prosecutor Mark W. Pearlstein to complete his report on the devastating COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home “reasonably soon” but stressed he’s not rushing the prominent lawyer’s review of what went wrong at the veterans’ facility.

Advertisement

On Friday, Baker said he wanted Pearlstein, who works in private practice at McDermott Will & Emery, to complete the report “when it’s done” without any “artificial deadlines” impeding the work. He said he wanted Pearlstein to “completely, thoroughly and objectively” establish the “who, what, why, where and when with respect to that horrible tragedy.”

Baker announced April 1 that the state had hired Pearlstein to conduct the independent review.

Turning to protests this week in Massachusetts against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Baker said cities and towns had been strongly appreciative of the “support we provided them," including Massachusetts National Guard deployments to ensure people had “an opportunity to safely express their point of view over the past week or so.”

The Guard was sent to Boston to help maintain order after violence and looting Sunday night followed a peaceful march. Fifty-three people were arrested, and nine police officers were taken to the hospital in the tumult that followed the demonstration, as were 18 bystanders.

Advertisement

Baker said Friday that since the Guard had been deployed to Boston and elsewhere, there have been hardly any arrests at demonstrations statewide. Baker said officials want to allow people to “get out there and make their voices heard on an important issue” and “make a point about racism and a variety of other issues.”

Local and state law enforcement, as well as the Guard, Baker said, have played an important role in “preserving the safety of those involved” in peaceful protests, “and we’re going to continue to support that.”

On Thursday, Baker said, he and Polito and public safety Secretary Thomas Turco met remotely with the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus and observed an eight-minute and forty-six second moment of silence, the same amount of time that a white Minneapolis officer pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck, despite Floyd’s plea that he couldn’t breathe.

Baker said his team and the lawmakers had a productive discussion about ways to improve “transparency in law enforcement.”

On the question of the ongoing phased reopening of the state’s economy amid the pandemic, Baker declined to offer specifics on Phase 2, which could begin as soon as Monday.

"We’re planning to make that announcement tomorrow,” Baker said, referring to a news conference scheduled for Saturday, where he will reveal when Phase 2 can begin, based on the administration’s review of public health data on the virus.

He urged residents to continue wearing face coverings in public, practice social distancing, and wash hands and surfaces frequently.

Advertisement

"What got us here was our commitment to a set of behaviors and activities and we have to remain vigilant with respect to all of that,” Baker said, adding that while the demonstrations against police brutality carry some risk of spreading the virus, he’s been pleased to see many protesters wearing masks and keeping on the move in outdoor settings.

"Across a number of key indices [on the virus] we’ve been seeing positive trends,” Baker said.

He said the state’s positive test rate has plummeted 80 percent since mid-April.

The governor briefed reporters after touring LabCentral, a biotech incubator in Cambridge that has nurtured dozens of startups in a shared working space since 2013.

The governor and Polito said multiple companies located in the facility are working on coronavirus treatments.

“Each of these companies have answered the call to find a treatment for COVID-19” while complying with safety standards in place for the phased reopening, Polito said.

Anticipation is building for the governor’s Saturday announcement on whether the state can enter Phase 2, when retail stores, including those inside shopping malls, can reopen for browsing — with restrictions. Also under Phase 2, restaurants will be able to open for outdoor dining; indoor dining would follow later in Phase 2, though it’s unclear when.

Beer gardens, breweries, wineries, and distilleries have gotten the go-ahead to open under Phase 2 if they are “providing seated food service under retail food permits issued by municipal authorities.”

While hotels, motels, inns, and other short-term lodgings are currently open to essential workers and vulnerable populations, they will be allowed to reopen to other guests during Phase 2, with a bundle of restrictions.

Advertisement

Day camps and child care facilities will be allowed to reopen in Phase 2 once they have met several requirements for keeping children and staff safe, Baker said Monday. Overnight camps will not be able to reopen until later this summer.

More information on what can open during Phases 2, 3 and 4 is available here.

Danny McDonald and Jonathan Saltzman of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Martin finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss