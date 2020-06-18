Disparities in college completion, future earnings are widening among racial group, study finds

For instance, Black and Latino high school graduates whose MCAS scores were similar to those of their white counterparts were less likely to earn a college degree and also likely to earn less money, according to the report, “Lifting All Boats? Accomplishments and Challenges from 20 Years of Education Reform in Massachusetts,” Similar gaps emerged for high school graduates who grew up in poverty and those who lacked fluency in English.

Even among high school graduates with similar academic records, immense inequities exist among graduates of different backgrounds, a disturbing finding that may show the limitations of the state’s public education system.

Massachusetts school districts are largely succeeding in getting more graduates through college regardless of their demographic background, but the likelihood of white high school graduates earning a college degree is growing at a faster rate than their Black and Latino peers — a pattern that will likely cause racial inequalities to widen across the state, according to a report released Thursday.

“Taken together, our findings suggest that the public education system in the Commonwealth has made substantial progress over the past two decades but has a long way to go in equalizing opportunities for students from key subgroups,” wrote the researchers from Brown University. “We find inequalities at all points in the Commonwealth’s educational pipeline. Closing gaps in high-school performance and postsecondary educational attainments could dramatically reduce current levels of income inequality.”

Advertisement

The gaps are widening at different rates among the various groups, according to the report. On one measure — comparing students who took the tenth-grade MCAS in 2003 to those in 2011 — the gap in college completion between Black and white students grew from 23 percent to 26 percent, the gap between Latino and white students grew from 28 percent to 33 percent, and the gap between graduates learning English and those who were fluent grew from 21 percent to 29 percent.

Advertisement

Overall, just 42 percentof all tenth-graders who took the MCAS in 2011 eventually graduated from a four-year college, an increase of 10 percentage points from the 2003 test-takers.





The findings come as Massachusetts has been struggling to address one of the biggest paradoxes in public education: While the Commonwealth enjoys having among the highest standardized test scores in the nation, it also has among the widest achievement gaps among the 50 states. The disparities have persisted as gaps in wealth among Massachusetts residents have widened, causing many public schools to serve larger portions of disadvantaged students — testing their resources.

In response, Beacon Hill and Governor Charlie Baker shepherded through a landmark school funding law last fall that should yield more than $1.4 billion in extra aid for local school districts. But now, as the coronvirus pandemic has wreaked economic havoc on the state, educators and school advocates are increasingly worried lawmakers will break their funding promise when students need it the most.

With nearly a million students barred from attending their schools since mid-March because of the pandemic, educators and advocates say achievement gaps are widening even more quickly, fueled by the immense inequities among family households from Boston to the Berkshires.

The report’s findings immediately raised alarms among civil rights advocates. Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director for the Lawyers for Civil Rights, said the data provide further evidence on how gaps in graduation, achievement, and opportunity are deepening along racial lines.

Advertisement

“It’s very distressing,” he said. ”Far too many students of color, English language learners, and first generation college students simply don’t have the privileges, resources, or networks of their peers. ... Without reliable and meaningful support structures, the gaps will continue to widen. We need dedicated support at every phase of the process from academic readiness and college placement to internship opportunities and career pathways.”

The report makes clear how the state’s more affluent high school graduates are finding greater success in college and in securing higher paying jobs afterward. Even among high school graduates with similar MCAS scores, those from low-income families ended up earning about 16 percent, or $8,000, less than those from higher-income families. The chief reason: Low-income students were less apt to graduate from college, coming at a time when college tuition has been escalating.

Remove MCAS performance from the equation — low-income students typically score lower on those exams — and the disparity in future earnings is even greater. The median public high school graduate who grew up in a higher-income family and attended high school in the early 2000s went on to earn $50,000 in 2019, while the median low-income student in this cohort earned about 30 percent less.

The findings join a growing body of recent research highlighting the disparities in post high school success. Last fall, for instance, a Globe analysis found that Massachusetts high school graduates from low-income households in 2010 were only half as likely to earn college degrees as their more affluent peers even if they attended top suburban high schools.

Advertisement

One of the Brown University researchers, John Papay, an associate professor of education and economics, said the gaps in college completion and earnings among students of different backgrounds with similar MCAS scores were among the most striking and troubling findings. He said there were likely many factors creating the gaps, including a lack of resources in college counseling at public high schools serving large portions of disadvantage students, a lack of academic and financial support once students reached college campuses, and possibly a test-prep culture at some high schools that could result in MCAS scores that don’t reflect a student’s true academic skills.

Yet more often than not, students with higher MCAS scores — regardless of their demographic backgrounds — were more likely to finish college and land higher-paying jobs, even though huges gaps in outcomes exist between those groups. The finding indicates that the MCAS can be a good predictor of success in college and beyond.

Chris Gabrieli, chairman of the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education, said colleges bear a lot of responsibility for the plight of disadvantaged students who have similar MCAS scores as their white peers but notably less success in earning a degree and securing a good paying job. College campuses need to move more swiftly in adapting to a more diverse student population, he said.

“We need to double down our efforts,” Gabrieli said. “The data is showing us we can’t keep doing what we are doing and narrow the gaps. We have to do new and different things.”

Advertisement

Gabrieli said state colleges have bolstered efforts in recent years to help disadvantaged students have greater college success. One promising endeavor, he said, is an “early college” program, in which high school students can take courses at public colleges. The program is geared for disadvantaged students.

The report was conducted as part of an ongoing partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to reduce inequities in public schooling. It was paid for with grants from the Spencer Foundation, a nonprofit in Chicago that funds education research, and the Institute of Education Sciences at the U.S. Department of Education.

Researchers tracked the outcomes for thousands of public high school students, starting in the early 2000s, from the time they took their MCAS exams in the tenth grade, through high school graduation, college enrollment and completion, and into the workforce. Data was analyzed from various state and federal agencies.

The Rev. Willie Bodrick II of the Boston Network of Black Student Achievement called the findings disheartening.

“We need to have a serious conversation about what these inequities mean and how we weed out bias,” Bodrick said. “Many of our young people feel that in predominantly white institutions there is not enough support.”

Bodrick recalled the hard social adjustments he made when he enrolled at Georgetown University in 2006 after graduating from Atlanta public schools. It was the first time he had white classmates and also very few teachers who looked like him.

“I remember very clearly in a philosophy class questioning if I should raise my hand,” he said. “That was something I never felt before. ... There is this weight that Black students carry around because there is not always a presumption of intelligence.”

Even some professors made incorrect assumptions about his background and experiences, as did police officers who would question if he was in the right neighborhood even when he was wearing college paraphernalia. Bodrick said he gradually acclimated, forging friendships with his football teammates and joining groups, such a Black student alliance and a gospel choir. He said he also got support from his parents, both of whom hold advanced degrees and could share advice on navigating college life and interacting with white people — a resource that many Black and Latino students don’t have because they are the first in their families to go to college.

“Without those communities, I would have felt like I was in the wilderness,” said Bodrick, who went on to earn degrees at Harvard Divinity School and Northeastern University Law School. “Our colleges and universities are not looking critically enough at other factors that are at play that can impact Black and Latino students success in college.”

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.