Baker says indoor dining can resume at restaurants Monday

“We’re moving in the right direction as we continue our gradual reopening,” Baker said, while urging residents to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, practicing good hygiene and monitoring for symptoms. “These things do work, and we can contain the virus. ... We should keep in mind that COVID doesn’t take the summer off.”

He made the announcement during his daily State House briefing and once again touted the plummeting positive test rate for the virus in Massachusetts, which currently stands at about 2.3 percent.

Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that restaurants can begin offering indoor dining on Monday as the state’s gradual reopening continues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Baker said tables will have to be at least six apart, though there won’t be a capacity limit. Party sizes will be limited to six and bar seating will be prohibited, he said.

In addition to indoor restaurant service returning, close contact services such as nail salons can also reopen Monday with restrictions, and retail outlets will be permitted to open dressing rooms by appointment only, Baker’s office said. Also, offices will be permitted to increase their capacity to 50 percent.

Restaurants in Massachusetts earlier this month reopened for outdoor dining only.

Baker said Friday that state officials were pleased to see outdoor dining has appeared to be popular.

“I think we were all pleasantly surprised,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also briefed reporters and said employers are still urged to let their office staff work from home when possible. She added that the public must remain vigilant against the virus.

“It really is in your hands, and you’ve done a tremendous job,” she said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.