Gross meets with AG Barr — and with disapproval

Kudos to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross for taking the opportunity to confront the opposition and make the case that thousands have marched in the streets to support (”Sharply criticized, Gross defends meeting with Barr,” Page A1, June 19). Gross recognizes something that many of our politicians, many on our college campuses, and countless people in general do not: If you spend your life ignoring or attacking anyone who disagrees with you, then you have lowered the hope or the chance to change this world for the better.

I am not saying this is easy, and Gross knows how difficult it is. Just because you don’t like someone or you disagree with their beliefs, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to engage. Tip O’Neill, Ted Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan all talked and listened to the other side of arguments and worked to try to improve our world. I am so sad that we seem to have lost this ability as we drop our approach and attitude to the lowest levels of human decency.