Two people shot in Roxbury, police say

Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Police received a call for the shooting in the area of 44 Copeland St. in Roxbury at 9:36 p.m. Saturday, said Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman.

Two people were shot in Roxbury Saturday night, as the Fourth of July started to come to a close, Boston police said.

One person went to the hospital on their own. The other person was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, McNulty said.





No further information was available late Saturday night.

Boston has had spate of shootings, including five fatalities since Tuesday.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and top police officials have pleaded with people to stop the violence, particularly amid the holiday weekend.

“As we head into this weekend, I’m asking people involved in violence in the city of Boston, put your guns down,” Walsh said during a late-night press briefing Thursday after a 15-year-old boy was shot dead in Roxbury.

At the same briefing, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said safety must be a priority in city neighborhoods this weekend.

“We need to make sure this 4th of July weekend families are able to stay safe,” she said.

