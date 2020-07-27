Baker says coronavirus cases in Mass. ticking up; cites small clusters including Chatham house party

Baker said officials are closely analyzing data for trends and are aware of some small clusters associated with gatherings, including a private party in Chatham and recent information regarding an employee at Baystate Healthcare, who the governor said traveled to a hot-spot state and was “lax” about mask wearing.

“Positive test rates have ticked up, going from about 1.7 to about 2 percent,” Baker said during his regular State House press conference. “Obviously, we would prefer to see zero new cases of COVID, but we know that’s just not going to be the case until we have a medical breakthrough like a vaccine.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that new coronavirus cases in Massachusetts have recently ticked up, and he urged state residents to continue observing safety protocols to stem the spread of the deadly contagion.

Baker said contact tracers are working to isolate those events. He said the summer months present unique challenges in the fight against the virus.

“We can also assume there’s simply a lot more mobility out there, some of that as a result of the economic activity associated with opening up some of our commonwealth’s businesses and employers, but also some of it is just people being out and about — it’s warm out, and people generally speaking are in more contact with people now than they were in the months of April, May, and even June,” Baker said.

He cautioned residents to remember when the positive test rate was higher in Massachusetts.

“We should all remember where we were when we started this reopening program in May,” Baker said. We were seeing positive test rates at that point north of 10 percent on much fewer tests.”

He said that in Massachusetts, “the public health data continues to be stable, and many of the key stats have improved significantly since the height of the outbreak in the spring.”

Baker urged constituents to continue taking precautions such as face coverings in public, social distancing and hand washing.

Turning to the state’s Stop The Spread initiative, which provides free coronavirus testing in communities with higher positive rates, Baker said the program on Monday was expanding to Agawam, Brockton, Methuen, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, Taunton, and Worcester.

He said the public can visit mass.gov/stopthespread to find a testing site and schedule an appointment.

More testing, Baker said, helps to “understand exactly where the virus exists, who has it, and how we can follow up through our tracing program and other initiatives.”

