NBC Sports Boston should do whatever it takes to bring back Abby Chin

Maybe it’s too late to find out, and maybe they would be unmoved once they did. But if common sense and social media reaction can be used as gauges, NBC Sports Boston executives should be doing everything they can to keep Chin for seasons to come. She is not someone a competent corporation that cares about its product sends away.

It’s even colder than that. They probably didn’t know her at all.

It’s not that the callous corporate suits that laid off Celtics sideline reporter Abby Chin didn’t know how good she became at her job, how respected she is by the team’s players and personnel, or how well-liked she is by NBC Sports Boston viewers.

Chin and 18 other colleagues at NBC Sports Boston, including longtime host Gary Tanguay and reporters A. Sherrod Blakely and Joe Haggerty, were part of a massive layoff by parent company NBCUniversal that began Monday and is expected to affect 10 percent of the company’s approximately 35,000 full-time employees.

The downsizing reached far beyond the staffs of regional cable sports networks in Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, and Philadelphia, all of which took personnel hits. The cuts also came from Universal Studios, theme parks, digital properties (including NBC Sports), and various broadcast networks.

It was a massive corporate bloodletting, and among those who lost their jobs at NBCSB, it really wasn’t a reflection of their competence or performance. It was about saving a few bucks during a pandemic that has ravaged bottom lines. Much easier to take, right?

OK, maybe not. From the corporate view, it’s a case of cutting the gig, not the person, and it’s not supposed to be personal. But to those affected — and to those fans and viewers that feel a connection to people they see on their televisions talking about their favorite teams every night — it feels personal.

Not that this is anything new. If I wrote something every time cold corporate calculations ruined a good thing in sports media, let’s just say this little media column would be running several times per week.

But the situation with Chin, who has been the Celtics’ smart and sunny sideline reporter on the network since 2013, is particularly bewildering.

Sources at NBCSB said they were told the decisions were made on the corporate level, the positions lost were similar across the company’s regional networks, and the decisions ultimately were out of the hands of Chris Wayland, senior vice president and general manager, and Kevin Miller, vice president, content creation and strategy.

Wayland and Miller aregood at their jobs and have proven forthright in past interactions, and I believe this was not their call. But it is worth noting that while several studio and reporting positions were cut across the various regional cable networks, the NBA sideline reporter positions were not uniformly axed.

Well-respected Kerith Burke still has her job for NBC Sports Bay Area. In Chicago, studio host Leah Rahimi was let go. In Washington and Philadelphia, sideline reporters Chris Miller (who is also a studio host) and Serena Winters remain to cover the Wizards and Sixers, respectively.

I’m not about to get into a Twitter debate about why this person should have lost their job instead of that one. But I know this: Chin should have kept hers, and if there is any way her bosses at NBCSB can figure out a way to convince corporate to keep her around, they should get on it immediately.

Chin will remain through the Celtics’ stay in the bubble, which should temporarily appease the masses of frustrated fans who are deploying the #freeabby hashtag on Twitter and signing a change.org petition (more than 1,800 signatures as of Friday afternoon) to convince NBCSB to retain her.

“THANK YOU EVERYONE for all of the love and support!,” she wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “I truly can’t describe how much it means to me. You are giving me so much light during this difficult week. I will cherish it always!

“But, this isn’t goodbye just yet. When I received the news, I was offered the choice to finish out the season and I’m taking it! I’m not ready for this incredible ride to be over.”

Celtics fans, clearly, aren’t ready for it to end, either. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll say it loud enough that the calculating people who make such decisions will hear it.

