Teen arrested for allegedly stabbing man earlier this month in Hyde Park

A teenager was arrested late Friday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old man earlier this month in Hyde Park, according to Boston police.

Jeff Penn, 19, who lives in Hyde Park, was arrested about 5:30 p.m. following an investigation into the stabbing that occurred on Aug. 7, according to a statement Saturday from Boston police. The man had been stabbed in his back with an apparent kitchen knife, which looked like a nail, police said.

On Aug. 7, Hyde Park police responded to a call reporting a person shot with a nail gun at 9 Christy Lane. Officers found the victim bleeding from an apparent stab wound, and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. according to the statement.