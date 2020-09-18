Baker, long averse to national GOP politics, backs Susan Collins in Maine Senate race

Collins has long enjoyed a centrist reputation, part of a once-more-plentiful coterie of moderate New England Republicans in Washington. But her stature as an independent standard-bearer in the Senate has taken a beating in her reelection battle against Democrat Sara Gideon, the Maine House speaker.

Bankrolled by an arm of the Republican Jewish Coalition, a national group that is also backing President Trump’s reelection, the $450,000 ad campaign features digital spots with Baker, former Senator Joe Lieberman, and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who, like his Massachusetts counterpart, is a popular, blue-state Republican often at odds with the national Republican Party.

Governor Charlie Baker is riding to the defense of Senator Susan Collins in her heated reelection fight, appearing in a series of GOP super PAC-funded ads that try to bolster the Maine Republican’s moderate, bipartisan image.

Advertisement

Collins has had to repeatedly answer for votes supporting Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court and Trump’s tax breaks, and in a debate last week, she sidestepped a question of whether she’d vote for Trump in November after not doing so in 2016. The Lincoln Project, a super PAC run by anti-Trump Republicans, has runs ads calling her a “fraud.”

On Wednesday, Quinnipiac University released a poll showing Collins trailing Gideon by 12 points, 54 to 42 percent. A New York Times/Siena College survey released Friday showed her trailing by five points.

Enter Baker (and Lieberman and Hogan).

In a 15-second ad, Baker tells Maine voters that he works with Democrats and Republicans in Massachusetts “to get things done.”

“Susan Collins does that in the Senate,” he says, calling her “pro-environment, pro-women, pro-Maine.”

“We need more leaders like Susan. I hope you reelect her,” Baker says.

The decision to wade into Collins’s reelection fight is a rare example of Baker willingly dipping into national Republican politics, and one of the national party’s most closely watched Senate seats to boot.

Advertisement

Baker, who easily won a second term in 2018, has tried mightily, and often successfully, to inoculate himself from the national GOP brand, an effort that’s included using his State of the Commonwealth addresses to lob criticisms — both overt and subtle — at Trump and Washington’s partisan politics.

It’s helped make him in some polls more popular among Massachusetts’s Democratic voters than those within their own party.

But crossing state lines to help Collins could dent his political capital among Democrats and independents who view Democrats' efforts to wrest control of the Senate from Republicans as crucial: A Democratic-led chamber could help bolster nominee Joe Biden’s agenda, should he win the White House, or solidify a congressional counterbalance to a Trump second term.

“The governor thinks that Susan Collins has been a strong and moderate advocate for Maine, and Maine would do well to continue to see her serve,” said Jim Conroy, a Baker adviser.

The Republican Jewish Coalition’s Victory Fund is funding the four spots, which include individual ads with Lieberman and Hogan and a 30-second one featuring all three.

Lieberman was Al Gore’s running mate on the 2000 Democratic presidential ticket, and later won reelection to the Senate as an independent. Hogan, Maryland’s second-term governor, had considered challenging Trump in the Republican primary but decided against it.

Advertisement

For the Republican Jewish Coalition, which says it’s targeting “moderate swing voters" with the ads, Baker would seem a logical choice to help bolster Collins, the lone Republican in New England’s Washington delegation. He’s a popular, socially liberal Republican from a nearby state who, at times, has forcefully criticized Trump.

Baker has past ties to the RJC: He traveled to Las Vegas in 2016 to speak at its spring leadership meeting, which also included Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Senator Rick Scott of Florida, then the state’s governor.

The group has said it intends to put $10 million toward helping reelect Trump, who it’s framed as a Middle East “peacemaker."

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout