Ruth Bader Ginsburg reportedly told her granddaughter she did not want to be replaced until ‘a new president is installed’

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dictated a statement to her granddaughter shortly before her death, according to NPR.
“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," she told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, NPR’s Nina Totenberg reported on Friday evening, shortly after news of her death.
Ginsburg died on Friday at the age of 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Her death is likely to set up a fierce battle over the future of the Supreme Court, with Democrats already calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to follow his own precedent in calling for no new Supreme Court nominees to be considered in an election year.
Advertisement
The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020
But McConnell told Fox News earlier this year that if a vacancy were to occur on the Court, he would move to fill it.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.