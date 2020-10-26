Man kept shooting after victim fell, prosecutors say

Boston police officers arrived at 950 Parker St. in Jamaica Plain, near Jackson Square, Wednesday and found Carter badly injured, police said last week. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Uhmari Bufford was arrested in Brockton Friday afternoon. During a brief court appearance Monday, he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and was ordered held without bail.

A 26-year-old Roxbury man was captured on a surveillance camera repeatedly shooting 45-year-old Augusta Carter last week, firing even after Carter had fallen to the ground, prosecutors said in court Monday.

Prosecutors said a surveillance video showed a man, who they believe to be Bufford, walking toward Carter and firing at him. After Carter fell to the ground, prosecutors said, the man got closer and fired two more times.

Carter was the 49th person killed in Boston this year, compared with 31 over the same time period last year.

This was not Bufford’s first arrest this year: After one man was killed and another injured in Jamaica Plain this May, police charged Bufford with interfering with a police officer and disturbing the peace. Another man, 23-year-old Rushon Hemingway, was charged with murder in the death of Dashawn Davis.

Bufford was also charged with illegally possessing a firearm. He was released on personal recognizance with orders to obey a curfew and regularly check in with a probation officer, court records show.

This weekend was also a violent one in Boston: A man was shot and killed just after midnight Sunday on Dunreath Terrace in Roxbury. Police have not made any arrests in that case.

Another two people survived shootings, and four survived stabbings, police said.









