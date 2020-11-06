Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager

A major-league source confirmed a report by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman that the team will bring back Cora, whose prior 27-month run as manager ended abruptly in January when MLB determined he’d played a central role as the bench coach of the 2017 Astros in an illegal sign-stealing scheme and the Red Sox were under investigation for a lesser but similar infraction.

Just over nine months and one dismal season after the Red Sox and manager Alex Cora agreed to part ways amidst a mushrooming scandal, the two sides have agreed to reunite.

The Red Sox conducted first-round interviews with at least nine candidates and advanced to second interviews with at least four beyond Cora: Phillies player information coordinator Sam Fuld, Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, and Marlins bench coach/offensive coordinator James Rowson.

On Oct. 30, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and GM Brian O’Halloran flew to Puerto Rico for a face-to-face meeting with Cora. That meeting was significant, but did not mark the end of the process, as team officials met with another candidate on Monday.

But as the week progressed, the Red Sox continued to whittle their pool, having narrowed their decision to three candidates by Thursday – with major-league sources saying that the team’s finalists were Cora, Fuld, and Rowson. Ultimately, most of the conversation centered on Cora and Fuld, before the team opted to bring back Cora for a second stint – a decision certain to be popular throughout the organization.

In many ways, everyone interviewed profiled as similar to Cora when the Sox initially hired him in 2017: No prior big league managerial experience, bright and intellectually curious, grounded in analytics and current dugout/front office dynamics, and young enough (ages 38 to 45) to relate to players.

Ultimately, rather than looking for the next Cora, once he was reinstated by MLB at the conclusion of the World Series the Sox decided instead to bring back a manager whom they already knew and never wanted to leave in the first place.

In February, a month after Cora and the Red Sox parted ways, the team opted to hire Ron Roenicke as interim manager.

He managed the Red Sox in 2020 and they went 24-36 and finished in last place in the American League East. The team announced in September, on the last day of the regular season, that Roenicke would not return as manage for the 2021 season.

Roenicke was given responsibility for a group reeling from seismic organizational changes. His job was made even more challenging by the unprecedented efforts and protocols to conduct a season during a pandemic — something that limited the contact and conversations between the manager and his coaches as well as players. All the same, the Sox maintained that Roenicke — who’d previously managed in Milwaukee from 2011-15 — proved a skilled leader against an unsettling backdrop.

Cora’s two-season managerial tenure with the Red Sox – which included stewardship of a historic title run in 2018 – came to an abrupt halt in mid-January. He and the team agreed to part ways in the wake of an MLB investigation into sign-stealing by the 2017 Astros that found that Cora, as bench coach for that championship team, had played a key role in using a closed-circuit video camera to steal signs and relay them to hitters by banging on a trash can. At the time, the Red Sox were also under MLB investigation for using a video replay monitor to steal sign sequences in 2018.

MLB had not yet penalized Cora – the league was waiting until the investigation into the 2018 Red Sox was completed – when the decision to part ways was made. But the Red Sox said that their course was set solely by MLB’s findings about Cora’s role in the Astros' infractions.

But in April, MLB determined that Cora hadn’t had a role in 2018 rules violations with the Red Sox and thus hit him with a season-long suspension for 2020 based solely on his conduct with the Astros. Once MLB cleared Cora of wrongdoing in the Red Sox investigation, the possibility of his potential return to the Red Sox became a constant subject, particularly given the strength of his relationships with a broad cross-section of members of the Red Sox organization – players, owners, and front office executives.

In the wake of that decision, team president and CEO Sam Kennedy suggested that he believed Cora should get another chance in the game.

“He does need to go through a rehabilitation process. … What he did was wrong. He acknowledged that to us and apologized it to us for that,” said Kennedy. “But I’m a big believer in second chances. We all wish him well.”

Cora led the Red Sox to the World Series championship in his first season as manager in 2018 after replacing John Farrell. The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers in five games to cap a record-setting season in which they won 108 regular-season games, the most for a single season in franchise history.

Cora – one of seven managers in team history to win a championship – returns to the Red Sox with a 192-132 record, good for a .593 winning percentage that ranks fourth best in team history by a manager with at least one full season at the helm of the roster. He is the third manager in Red Sox history to be hired multiple times on something more than an interim basis, joining Bill Carrigan and Pinky Higgins.

But his job description is different than the one that he encountered when he was initially hired three years ago. Then, he was tasked with taking a young core that had reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons and helping it achieve a new level of success.

Now, he inherits a team that finished in last place with a 24-36 record and that seeks a return to competitiveness after a drastic roster makeover – including the trades of Mookie Betts, David Price, Mitch Moreland, and others, along with the free agency of Jackie Bradley Jr. – during the last calendar year. Cora has managed just 17 of the players on the current members of the Red Sox 40-man roster in a big league game.

At the same time, many of those whom Cora has previously managed – including Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, Eduardo Rodriguez, and others – enjoyed the finest seasons of their careers with him at the helm in 2018 and 2019. Now, the team is hopeful that Cora can once again draw the best out of a group that is coming off a painfully disappointing 2020 campaign.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.