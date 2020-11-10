Red Sox to reintroduce Alex Cora as manager

Cora will be introduced – er, re-introduced – as manager of the Red Sox at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Just about 10 months since Alex Cora and the Red Sox parted ways after Cora was ensnarled in a sign-stealing scandal, the 45-year-old is back in Boston.

What’s old is new again.

What should we expect?

Alex Speier lays out the details here. Expect an opportunity for public contrition more than a coronation.

You can watch his press conference live here.

More on Cora and the Red Sox:

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.