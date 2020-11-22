Deshaun Watson and the Texans simply exposed the Patriots’ lack of athleticism in loss

The Patriots did a great job containing Lamar Jackson last week. But unlike Jackson, Watson runs to throw, and made some incredible improvisation plays with his arm. The Patriots’ front four looked slow and a step late all day, and missed approximately 748 sacks as Watson danced around the backfield and fired lasers to his receivers. Watson wasn’t sacked on 39 dropbacks, and it seemed like every time Watson was able to break free, it was because Chase Winovich was abandoning his lane.

▪ The Patriots’ lack of athleticism on defense was badly exposed in this loss. Deshaun Watson looked like Superman on Sunday, slicing up the Patriots’ defense with his arm and his feet. The Patriots’ front seven barely laid a finger on Watson as he completed 75.7 percent of his passes, threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns, and led the Texans with 36 rushing yards and another score.

The Patriots couldn’t stop Watson with man coverage, they couldn’t stop him with zone. And they got absolutely zero pressure on him despite the Texans playing with backups at left tackle and left guard. Watson was the best athlete on the field, and the Patriots’ defense didn’t have the athletes to stop him.

▪ I don’t know if it’s Cam Newton’s fault or someone on the offensive line, but the Patriots couldn’t identify the Texans’ blitzes all day. The Texans had a free rusher screaming right in Newton’s face at least a half-dozen times on Sunday, including on the fateful fourth-down incompletion late in the fourth quarter. This is one area where the Patriots badly miss Tom Brady.

▪ Newton and the Patriots’ offense once again showed impressive fight in the second half. After throwing for just 85 yards in the first half, Newton finished the day with 365 yards and a touchdown, and led two long scoring drives after halftime to keep the Patriots in the game. Newton also finally hit some down-field passes in the second half, including a perfect 42-yard touchdown to Damiere Byrd. It marked Newton’s second 300-yard game of the season.

But the Patriots aren’t good enough to keep playing from behind. Before Byrd got hot in the second half, the Patriots had zero downfield passing attack — every third and long was a screen or swing pass to the running back. The Patriots’ offense has been great in the second half the last three games, but it needs to play better in the first 30 minutes.

▪ Give credit to Romeo Crennel and the Texans’ coaches, as they had the better game plan on Sunday. With the Patriots featuring a smaller defense with defensive backs at linebacker (Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger), the Texans countered with their size and muscle, creating several big plays in the passing game with their tight ends.

Jordan Akins had five catches for 83 yards, Darren Fells had two for 29 and Pharaoh Brown had two for 22, including one run where he trucked over several Patriots defenders.

The Patriots, meanwhile, adjusted well on offense in the second half, but Bill Belichick had no answer for stopping Watson. He made two big completions to Will Fuller on third down, including a 13-yarder on third and 10. The Patriots also allowed a touchdown inside the final minute of the second quarter for the fourth time this season.

▪ Every week a new receiver emerges for the Patriots. For the last two weeks it was Jakobi Meyers, but Sunday it was Byrd, who finished with six catches for a career high 132 yards and a touchdown. His 42-yard TD was the second-longest passing play by the Patriots this year, and it was Byrd’s first touchdown of the season and fourth of his career.

Meyers was limited to just three catches for 38 yards, though he had a big third-down conversion late in the game. And N’Keal Harry continues to be a total nonfactor. His first two appearances on the stat sheet Sunday were penalties, and he finished with just five catches for 41 yards. It’s pretty sad that a free agent journeyman (Byrd) and former undrafted rookie (Meyers) are having more impact than a first-round pick (Harry).

▪ The Patriots suffered a huge loss on Sunday when Rex Burkhead went down with what looked like a significant knee injury. The play call itself was questionable — a toss sweep to third and 1 to Burkhead and not Damien Harris. And it left the Patriots with just two running backs for the game, James White and Harris, though Sony Michel is back from injured reserve and can play next week. But Burkhead is a much better receiver than Harris and Michel, and he led all non-QBs on the Patriots with six touchdowns this season. Factor in his special teams abilities, and Burkhead is a significant loss.

▪ The Patriots protected the ball again Sunday, completing their third straight game without a turnover. But they fall to 3-2 when Newton doesn’t throw an interception this year. It certainly didn’t help that they committed a season-high seven penalties.

▪ The Patriots’ specialists have been outstanding this year. Nick Folk connected on his 17th field goal in a row, while Stephen Gostkowski has been a roller coaster in Tennessee. And Jake Bailey, who entered the game No. 2 in the NFL in net punting average, bombed three punts for a 50.3 average, helping the Patriots with field position. But can’t the Patriots find a better kickoff returner than Gunner Olszewski? Or just tell him to take a knee every time.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.