MBTA overstating budget problems ahead of service cuts, report says

Transportation officials say the service reductions will help offset a yawning gap in the coming fiscal year that could reach $600 million or more, largely caused by fare shortfalls during the pandemic.

The MBTA Advisory Board, which represents the cities and towns served by the T, said Thursday there was “no budgetary justification” for the agency to implement a host of changes that would reduce bus and train service across the system, and eliminate weekend commuter rail and ferry trips.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is overstating its coronavirus budget problems and may not have to impose major reductions in service planned for next spring and summer, an independent transit panel said in a new report.

The advisory board, however, suggested the MBTA hold off on making such severe changes, arguing that the agency is not in as dire a financial predicament as officials have suggested.

“We evaluated everything they’ve put out there. We’ve tested their assumptions,” said Brian Kane, the advisory board’s director. “Our board came to the conclusion that it’s not as dramatic or draconian as they think it is.”

Under state law, the advisory board reviews the T’s budget and major changes to fares and service levels. It does not have the final say on the matter. Instead, the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board, which directly oversees the agency, is scheduled to vote on the service changes later in December.

The transit cuts would reduce the MBTA’s costs by about $128 million next year, although the actual savings would be about $100 million because the agency would also lose out on fare revenue on the eliminated services; most of deficit would be filled by other financial maneuvers and cutbacks.

Yet the advisory board argued the overall budget gap may be at least $120 million smaller than the T’s forecast.

First, if coronavirus vaccines are widely distributed and riders return to work, fare revenue could rebound much more dramatically than the T’s projection that ridership would reach just 55 percent of pre-pandemic rates by June 2022.

That more optimistic scenario could also mean transit service is being reduced next spring and summer just as the pandemic is coming to an end. Kane said the MBTA could hold off until later in 2021 before making cuts, to see how the public health situation evolves and ridership responds.

And even without a quick return in ridership, the end of the pandemic could also free the MBTA from spending so much on COVID-related cleaning and equipment, the report said.

But perhaps most crucially, the T may be leaving money on the table. The MBTA’s own budget documents say that if its conservative estimates come true, it would end the 2022 fiscal year with up to $73 million in cash on hand — money that could instead be used to keep much of the service operating, the report stressed.

“The advisory board queries using service cuts to generate a major surplus,” its report reads. “[At] the very least the service cuts package should be reduced by the surplus amount.”

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the additional money is a “contingency fund” that could be used to “prevent further service cuts in the instance that cost-saving measures are not fully realized.” The MBTA has not budgeted for a contingency fund in past years, but Pesaturo said the pandemic is different because of the lack of “certainty around operating costs, ridership, and revenue.”

The advisory board did not outright oppose all service cuts, noting that it may make some sense to adjust frequencies slightly downward or consolidate nearby bus routes given the sharp drop-off in transit ridership, which is still about 75 percent below pre-pandemic levels. But completely eliminating certain services, like weekend commuter rail and the ferry, is a step too far, Kane said.

That has been a common complaint of MBTA riders who have called into more than 10 virtual public meetings on the cuts over the last month. At a Wednesday night meeting, several riders suggested the MBTA should lower ferry or weekend commuter levels, but not eliminate the services outright.

“I figured that could be a happy medium,” Rachael Hitt, a hospital worker, said of weekend trains. “It’s still a reduction, but we frontline workers can still get to work.”

MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said the public feedback is “helping inform priorities for maintaining essential service and restoring service in the future.”

The report came on the same day that the MassINC Polling Group released a new statewide survey finding nearly two-thirds of residents opposed to the service cuts, and about the same rate supporting the state Legislature providing more money to the T. Respondents most strongly opposed the weekend commuter rail cuts.

The MBTA has referred to the cuts as a “last resort.” But state officials have sometimes acted otherwise, regularly suggesting that low ridership — not money — is driving the decisions.

The agency has previously said it would likely move forward with many of the cuts, even if it had state or federal funding to avert them. And on Thursday, the MBTA said in a statement that even if the advisory board is correct and the budget gap is much smaller than projected, the report still forecasts “a significant deficit that underscores the need to realign service with low ridership.”

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.