Newton special election for vacant City Council seats set for March 16

Jake Auchincloss, a former Ward 2 at-large councilor, resigned after he was elected to succeed US Representative Joseph Kennedy III in the fall .

The 24-member City Council has been reduced to 22 members since the death of Ward 1 Councilor-at-large Allan L. “Jay” Ciccone Jr. in November.

A citywide special election will be held Tuesday, March 16, for voters to fill two vacant seats on the Newton City Council.

Nomination papers are available from the city clerk’s office and must be returned by Jan. 26 at 5 p.m., according to City Clerk David Olson.

Each of Newton’s eight wards is represented by three city councilors, including two at-large seats elected in a citywide vote.

In Ward 1, candidates Madeline Ranalli and John Oliver have announced campaigns to succeed Ciccone.

Tarik Lucas and Bryan Barash have launched campaigns for Auchincloss’s former seat in Ward 2.

Candidates elected in March to succeed Ciccone and Auchincloss on the City Council would serve through the rest of the current council term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.

They would have to be reelected in the November 2021 municipal election to continue serving as city councilors.

