Bruins donate $100,000, Robert Kraft $25,000 to Bishop Feehan player A.J. Quetta’s recovery from hockey injury

“A.J. and his family should know that they are not alone in the journey to recovery, and that we will be with him the whole way,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a release.

The Boston Bruins and the Jacobs family, who owns the team, are pledging at least $100,000 to the Quetta family, and will sell raffle tickets and auction game-worn Bruins gear to bring in more contributions via fundraising.

A.J. Quetta, the Bishop Feehan hockey player who suffered a spinal-cord injury on the ice on Tuesday, is receiving support for his recovery from all corners of the sports world.

The Bruins’ donation is on top of thee more than $550,000 that has been raised through a GoFundMe fundraiser set up by Quetta’s sister, Elyse, through Friday morning.

“The outpouring of support is incredible,” Anthony Quetta Sr., A.J.’s father, said in a statement. “People have been unbelievable and my wife Nicole and I are grateful. We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and first responders for their extraordinary efforts to help our son.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for all the heartfelt messages of support. At this time, we would appreciate everyone’s understanding of our family’s privacy. Thank you again for keeping A.J. in your prayers.”

A Mass General spokeswoman said Quetta remained in critical condition as of Thursday after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

Quetta was playing for Bishop Feehan against Pope Francis on Tuesday in West Springfield when he skated into a corner and lined up for a shoulder-to-shoulder check. The Pope Francis player shifted to avoid contact, and Quetta hit the boards, with his head appearing to absorb the impact.

The North Providence, R.I., senior was stretchered off the ice and brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He was later transferred to Mass General.

The GoFundMe has brought in smaller donations from across the country, but a few notable ones, too.

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was among those who contributed. Chung posted a photo of Quetta on Instagram and encouraged others to donate.

“This is AJ Quetta. He got into a tragic incident on the ice that will change his life,” Chung wrote. “I couldn’t imagine as a parent having to deal with this. Crushes my heart man. Whatever you can do to help with medical bills etc. $10, $20... $1 is good, anything from all the people that follow me and have some kind of heart. I’ve donated my thousands.”

On Thursday New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft called The Greg Hill Morning Show and said he would match up to $25,000 in donations to the fund.

Emily Sweeney contributed to this report.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.