Uber is buying Boston-based alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion

Uber Technologies has agreed to buy Boston-based alcohol delivery service Drizly for $1.1 billion in cash and stock, the companies announced Tuesday.

Drizly has been called an “Uber for booze,” since it delivers alcohol to doorsteps in more than 1,400 cities, essentially creating an online marketplace for alcoholic drinks. The deal strengthens the San Francisco tech company’s foothold in the delivery sector, which has become more crucial during the pandemic as brick-and-mortar stores looked to bring their offerings online.

“Drizly has spent the last 8 years building the infrastructure, technology, and partnerships to bring the consumer a shopping experience they deserve,” said Cory Rellas, the cofounder and chief executive of Drizly. “It’s a proud day for the Drizly team as we recognize what we’ve accomplished to date but also with the humility that much remains to be done to fulfill our vision.”