Patriots to sign free-agent receiver Nelson Agholor, per reports

The Patriots are signing wide receiver Nelson Agholor, according to multiple reports.
The 27-year-old Agholor, a former first-round pick of the Eagles in 2015, has 272 catches for 3,411 yards and 26 touchdowns in five years in the NFL. Last season with the Raiders, he caught 48 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.
ESPN reported Agholor’s deal is for two years and $26 million.
