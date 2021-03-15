Patriots to sign free agent DT Davon Godchaux to two-year deal

The Patriots went big on the first day of free agency, locking up mammoth nose tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year deal, according to a league source.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 311-pound Godchaux was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017 and has played in 52 games in Miami with a 179 tackles and three sacks.

The Patriots’ top interior linemen from last season, Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler, are free agents, so the club moved quickly to get a body in place in case those incumbents leave.