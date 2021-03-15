fb-pixel Skip to main content

Patriots to sign free agent DT Davon Godchaux to two-year deal

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated March 15, 2021, 51 minutes ago
Davon Godchaux was drafted by the Dolphins out of LSU in 2017.
Davon Godchaux was drafted by the Dolphins out of LSU in 2017.Mark Brown/Getty

The Patriots went big on the first day of free agency, locking up mammoth nose tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year deal, according to a league source.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 311-pound Godchaux was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017 and has played in 52 games in Miami with a 179 tackles and three sacks.

The Patriots’ top interior linemen from last season, Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler, are free agents, so the club moved quickly to get a body in place in case those incumbents leave.

New England also made a splash on the other side of the ball, signing standout tight end Jonnu Smith to a four-year deal worth $50 million.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

Boston Globe video