Judge nixes downtown harbor plan, imperiling long-planned skyscraper on Harbor Garage

Davis’s ruling — in a lawsuit brought by residents of the Harbor Towers condominium complex and the Conservation Law Foundation — signals that state and city officials have gone too far in allowing individual developers to cut deals that enable their projects to move forward, while neglecting the broader aims of waterfront planning, said Peter Shelley, senior counsel at CLF.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Brian Davis on Thursday threw out a long-debated downtown zoning plan, which would have allowed a 600-foot tower that developer Don Chiofaro wants to build on the site of the Boston Harbor Garage, saying Baker Administration environmental officials overstepped their authority when they approved the plan in 2018.

A judge this week dealt a potentially major blow to plans for a skyscraper on the edge of Boston Harbor in a ruling that could have broad implications for waterfront development all over Massachusetts.

“They took a process that should be very public and very predictable and made it one that happens with a lot of private conversations between developers and cities and the secretary (of Energy and Environmental Affairs),” Shelley said. “We don’t think that’s good policy.”

A spokesperson for EEA Secretary Kathleen Theoharides — whose predecessor Matt Beaton approved the harbor plan — had no immediate comment Friday. And the ruling can be appealed. But for now it appears to hit reset on zoning rules covering 42 acres of the downtown waterfront, rules that Boston spent years hammering out.

In the end that process blessed a 600-foot tower where the Harbor Garage now stands — a project Chiofaro filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency in late 2019 but which has moved slowly through review amid the COVID-19 pandemic and negotiations with neighboring property owners — and a condo tower on the site of Hook Lobster.

Now those projects, too, could be in limbo. A spokesperson for Chiofaro Co. said the developer is “reviewing” the ruling, as is the Boston Planning & Development Agency, which oversaw a planning process that stretched for years and included countless community meetings, many of which centered on tradeoffs between big development and public access to waterfront.

“The Downtown Waterfront Municipal Harbor Plan will strengthen Boston’s downtown for decades to come by promoting public access to the waterfront, activating the public realm, and creating new open space,” said director Brian Golden, in a statement. “The plan was the result of over four years of public engagement and over 40 public meetings.”

If the BPDA has to start that process over now, it would punt the subject of Chiofaro’s tower to a third mayoral administration, amid a public health crisis that many say has changed the outlook for those sort of high-end skyscrapers, perhaps permanently. The ruling could also impact other parts of the waterfront, Shelley said, where the state has approved buildings taller than the 55-to-150-foot heights spelled out in state law.

Davis’ ruling hinges on a rather technical matter: Essentially whether the EEA secretary was right to approve the plan, rather than the state Department of Environmental Protection, as is spelled out in state law. But its effect, said Jeff Pyle, an attorney with Prince Lobel who represented Harbor Towers, could be far-reaching indeed.

“This says that the [state’s] whole regime of municipal harbor plans was not set up properly,” he said. “This is about the process that led us here, and this is an opportunity for a new process.”

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.