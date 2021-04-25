So far, the Oscars went to . . .

Chloé Zhao won the Oscar for best director, capping a long victory tour for her film “Nomadland,” a wide-screen examination of modern American van-life and the gig economy. She is only the second woman to win the award (after Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” in 2009) and the first woman of color. Accepting the award, she cited a lesson her father taught her in childhood – “people at birth are good” – and spoke movingly of the goodness she has found in the world while making her films.

As the 2021 Oscars reached their midpoint, a wide array of movies and creators could claim respect and Oscar gold. The ceremonies, an unusual pandemic-era production held at Los Angeles’ Union Station, represented a hopeful and resurgent film industry putting on its finery and face masks to celebrate the medium in which they toil and that they love.

Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his ferocious portrayal of murdered Black Panther Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” The British actor, whose tour of the awards circuit led up to an expected Academy win, gave a moving speech thanking God, his family, the cast and crew of the film, and the memory of Hampton.

Daniel Kaluuya accepts the Academy Award for actor in a supporting role. Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Emerald Fennell won the award for best original screenplay for writing “Promising Young Woman,” a startling tale of revenge in the #MeToo era. In one of the evening’s early upsets, “The Father,” adapted from Florian Zeller’s play by Zeller and Christopher Hampton, won the award for best adapted screenplay, an Oscar that many thought “Nomadland” had sewn up.

“Another Round,” a darkly comic Danish film about men and alcohol, won best international feature, and director Thomas Vinterberg spoke for every Oscar winner, ever, when he said “”This is like something I can’t imagine . . . except it’s something I’ve always imagined.”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” a Netflix production that was notably unnominated for best picture, won the awards for best hair and make-up and best costumes. The latter statue went to Ann Roth, at 89 a legend in her field whose 60-plus year career includes five previous nominations and one win (for “The English Patient” in 1996). She was not present at the ceremonies.

“Sound Of Metal,” which employed sound design to recreate the encroachment of deafness on the hero played by Riz Ahmed, won best sound, an award newly merged from the sound editing and sound mixing awards of previous years.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards took place under the slowly receding shadow of COVID-19. For the first time in Oscar history, the live audience was restricted to the nominees and their immediate families. (The “Nomadland” crew did include Swankie and Linda May, two of the many non-professional actors who essentially played themselves.) Still, the evening was an improvement over the mass Zoom meetings that have been the run-up awards ceremonies this year.

The pandemic also directly affected the race itself: With the major studios shelving their 2020 awards hopefuls for a year rather than risk releasing them to streaming platforms, the nominations were more than ever dominated by independent distributors, which included (ironically enough) those same streaming platforms. Netflix had 35 potential chances to win an Oscar Sunday night, among the highest tally by any studio in the Academy’s annals.

That higher profile for indie films and, arguably, an increasingly diverse AMPAS membership helped field the most varied nominations to date, with the directing category, traditionally held down by Hollywood’s old boy’s club, including two women (Zhao and Fennell) and two directors of color (Zhao and Lee Isaac Chung). Actors of color held down nine of a possible 20 slots, a healthy increase since the #OscarsSoWhite campaigns of recent years.

The pandemic pushed back the Academy ceremonies to late April and created the longest awards season in recent memory, and some of the categories seemed foregone conclusions. The only chance the late Chadwick Boseman could lose the best actor race for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” would be if Anthony Hopkins built enough momentum as the fading patriarch of “The Father.” Frances McDormand seemed likely to take home her third Oscar for playing the peripatetic heroine of “Nomadland” – but best actress buzz was cresting for Carey Mulligan as the avenging angel of “Promising Young Woman.”

Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman in "Mank." NETFLIX/Associated Press

While “Nomadland” came into the evening the heavy favorite to win best picture, David Fincher’s “Mank,” a Netflix production about the creation of the 1941 screen classic “Citizen Kane,” was the night’s most-nominated entry, with ten nods, including best picture, director, actor (Gary Oldman), supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried as actress Marion Davies). A movie made for those who really, really love movie history, “Mank” was the nominee with the least mainstream appeal but most fondness from a voting group made up of actual moviemakers.

The Awards also took place in a transitional era for the movies. There were complaints, as always, from pundits who hadn’t seen the nominated films that they constituted a misery parade (hardly true); more to the point, movie experiences seemed passe as more and more consumers flocked to multi-chapter series on burgeoning streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. Did the gripes that this year’s Oscar nominees were too obscure hold water, or was the culture’s attention simply elsewhere? Given that almost all the nominees were loudly acclaimed and available on video on demand, the second answer seems more likely.

