Firefighters battling 5-alarm fire at Hyannis hotel

By Adam Sennott and Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated April 25, 2021, 24 minutes ago

Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze at a hotel in Hyannis on Sunday afternoon, a fire official said.

The fire broke out at the Hyannis Harbor Hotel at 213 Ocean St. at 2:52 p.m., Hyannis Fire Captain Mark Storie said.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts said in a tweet that it was responding to help “an unknown number” of adults and children displaced by the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

