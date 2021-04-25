Firefighters battling 5-alarm fire at Hyannis hotel

Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze at a hotel in Hyannis on Sunday afternoon, a fire official said.
The fire broke out at the Hyannis Harbor Hotel at 213 Ocean St. at 2:52 p.m., Hyannis Fire Captain Mark Storie said.
The Red Cross of Massachusetts said in a tweet that it was responding to help “an unknown number” of adults and children displaced by the fire.
#LowerCape Red Cross responding to a HMF- Hotel Motel Fire in #Barnstable (#Hyannis) where an unknown number of adults and an unknown number of children are reportedly displaced. We will offer comfort and canteen services to first-responders and people impacted.— RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) April 25, 2021
No further information was immediately available.
