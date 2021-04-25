Firefighters battling 5-alarm fire at Hyannis hotel

Firefighters are battling a five-alarm blaze at a hotel in Hyannis on Sunday afternoon, a fire official said.

The fire broke out at the Hyannis Harbor Hotel at 213 Ocean St. at 2:52 p.m., Hyannis Fire Captain Mark Storie said.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts said in a tweet that it was responding to help “an unknown number” of adults and children displaced by the fire.