Your guide to Fenway’s 2021 concert season

The majority of musicians who were scheduled to perform in 2020 are slated to return. Along with previously scheduled shows from Lady Gaga, New Kids on the Block, Maroon 5, and more, Fenway has added an Aug. 8 show from the Zac Brown Band and an Oct. 1 show from the Jonas Brothers.

Even with concerts back on the schedule, potential attendees have a lot to consider before buying tickets. On April 27, Governor Charlie Baker announced that Massachusetts tentatively intends to allow all businesses and industries to reopen at 100 percent capacity by Aug. 1, then later bumped that date up to May 29.

A Red Sox spokesperson said that all scheduled concerts are expected to be at 100 percent capacity and “will be subject to any applicable government health and safety requirements and protocols in place at that time.”

To keep up with Fenway Park’s latest COVID-19 protocols and requirements for attendees, consult the park’s health and safety guidelines.

Guns N’ Roses

For one night this summer, you can call Boston the Paradise City. Guns N’ Roses will make a visit to Fenway on Tuesday, Aug. 3, more than a year after their previously scheduled date on July 21, 2020. It is unclear whether Smashing Pumpkins, who were previously scheduled to open for Axl Rose and the gang, will be taking part: The band is no longer listed on promotional materials and Boston isn’t listed in the upcoming concerts section of the band’s website. A Live Nation representative did not return a request for comment. (Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m.; $69-215)

Billy Joel

You oughta know by now: A summer of concerts at Fenway Park isn’t complete without a show from Billy Joel. After six concerts, a World Series ring, and a first-ever induction into the Fenway Park Music Hall of Fame, the Piano Man will return to the home of the Red Sox on Wednesday, Aug. 4, almost a year after his previously scheduled date on Aug. 28, 2020. (Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m.; $59.50-179.50)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will join forces on the road this summer on the Hella Mega Tour, which kicks off in Seattle on July 14 and arrives in Boston at Fenway Park on Thursday, Aug. 5, nearly a year after the previously scheduled date on Aug. 27, 2020. (Thursday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m.; $79.50-234.50)

New Kids on the Block

Hometown favorites New Kids on the Block will take the stage at Fenway on Friday, Aug. 6, close to 11 months after their previously scheduled date on Sept. 19, 2020. The band’s show was moved a second time from July 16 to the Aug. 6 date, and fans who cannot make the new date may obtain refunds through the Red Sox website. NKOTB will be joined by fellow Bostonians Bell Biv DeVoe, as well as other unannounced special guests. The concert will mark the third time NKOTB have played Fenway Park. (Friday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m.; $69-269)

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and her little monsters will get to hang out with the Green Monster this summer. The Grammy-winning singer will hit the road this summer with the Chromatica Ball Tour, a six-city run of performances that will bring the singer to Fenway Park for a concert on Saturday, Aug. 7, a year after her previously scheduled date on Aug. 5, 2020. (Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m.; $79.50-234.50)

Zac Brown Band

On May 10, Fenway announced the first completely new concert for its 2021 slate, with country stars the Zac Brown Band coming to Boston on Sunday, Aug. 8, as part of their 2021 “Comeback Tour.” Given that the band has sold out Fenway Park a record 11 times, tickets could go fast when they go on sale at noon on Friday, May 14. That being said, the band has never played less than two nights at Fenway and has 11 free days after its Fenway show, so additional dates are a possibility if ticket sales are robust. (Sunday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m.; $79.50-184.50)

Maroon 5, Leon Bridges, and Meghan Trainor

Maroon 5 will play Fenway Park along with Leon Bridges and Nantucket native Meghan Trainor on Sunday, Sept. 12, more than a year after their originally scheduled date on June 24, 2020. The band’s most recent concert in Boston was an Oct. 7, 2018, set at TD Garden, while Bridges visited the city for an Oct. 4, 2018, concert at Agganis Arena, and Trainor last played a hometown show at the KISS 108 Jingle Ball on Dec. 4, 2018. (Sunday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m.; $69.50-199.50)

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers will play at Fenway on Friday, Oct. 1, as part of their “Remember This” tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets from Monday, May 24, at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, May 26, at 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment. General admission tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. through the band’s website. (Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.; Prices TBA)