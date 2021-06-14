Four demonstrators sue Boston police for alleged excessive force after George Floyd protest in 2020

The plaintiffs allege the defendants used physical force against them without provocation as police were attempting to clear the protest on May 31, 2020, which had been largely peaceful before devolving into a chaotic scene of violence and looting as the night and predawn hours wore on. They’re seeking unspecified financial damages as well as “such other further relief as this Court may deem necessary and appropriate,” legal filings show.

The four plaintiffs were identified in court papers as Jasmine Huffman, of Essex County; Justin Ackers and Caitlin Hall, both of Suffolk County; and Benjamin Chambers-Maher, of Middlesex County. The defendants were named as the city of Boston and officers Michael Burke, Edward Joseph Nolan, and Michael J. McManus.

Four demonstrators injured after a 2020 George Floyd protest in the Hub on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the city and three Boston police officers who they say used unnecessary force against them.

A Boston police spokesman said Monday that the department doesn’t comment on pending litigation, and the head of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s office said her team is “reviewing the filing and [will] have no further comment at this time.”

Though none of the plaintiffs named in the lawsuit were arrested that night, the Globe reported at the time that the violence that followed the earlier peaceful protest resulted in 40 arrests, 21 police vehicles damaged, and seven officers transported to hospitals for treatment. People pelted police with bottles and cans, torched a police cruiser, damaged vehicles, and looted stores throughout Downtown Crossing and the Back Bay.

But according to the 18-page civil complaint filed Monday in US District Court in Boston, the four plaintiffs had all attended the nonviolent protest on the Common on May 31 of last year and weren’t among the crowds that later started behaving violently.

Advertisement

Despite that, the filing said, the officers named in the suit allegedly injured the four with unprovoked assaults.

The complaint said Ackers was recording the demonstration with his phone when an officer pepper sprayed him “for no reason.” Then, the filing said, Ackers was “blindsided and knocked off” his moped around 10:08 p.m. as he tried to leave the area.

“Officer Burke held his wooden riot baton in front of him with both hands and struck Mr. Ackers, knocking him off his moped,” the document said, adding that Ackers wasn’t arrested or charged with a crime and suffered “soreness and bruises.”

The complaint also contained a link to a YouTube upload that shows an officer’s baton striking Ackers behind his right shoulder, knocking him off the vehicle.

Huffman, the filing said, had placed herself between a police officer and an angry crowd that night in an effort to protect the officer -- a move captured in a still photo -- before Burke later allegedly targeted her with unlawful force.

“Ms. Huffman stood with her hands up as the officers approached,” the complaint said. “Officer Burke stepped forward and struck Ms. Huffman with his riot baton, hitting her just below her neck, knocking her to the pavement.”

The complaint said Huffman’s head hit the pavement, and that when she was on the ground “other Boston police officers walked over her. Some of these officers stepped on her hands.” Huffman wasn’t arrested or charged with a crime.

Advertisement

The filing also included a YouTube clip of an officer’s outstretched baton striking Huffman around the chin as she stands with her hands up; the impact causes her to fall backward to the ground.

Hall, the suit said, was standing in Downtown Crossing around 9:45 p.m. that night with other peaceful demonstrators and had her hands up when she saw Nolan allegedly preparing to “use his riot baton to strike a young man who was standing next to her recording the officer with his phone.”

That man, the suit said, had told Nolan, “You look like you want to hit me,” before Nolan allegedly began striking his head with a baton.

“Ms. Hall used her hands to protect the young man’s face from the blow,” the filing said. “Instead of striking the young man, Officer Nolan then turned to Ms. Hall. He held his riot baton in both hands and struck Ms. Hall in the face.”

Hall fell to the pavement, the complaint said, and the blow from Nolan’s baton caused her “tooth to puncture her lip.” The document said she briefly lost consciousness and, when she regained it, showed Nolan her injury.

“He responded by hitting her in the chest,” the filing said. “As she walked away from him, he hit her on her back.”

Hall also wasn’t arrested that night and later went to an area hospital where she received a stitch on her lip, court papers said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Chambers-Maher, identified in legal filings as a disabled veteran, also had a violent encounter with police that night, according to the suit.

He had parked his car near the Coast Guard base in the North End, and shortly before 9:40 p.m. the direct route to his vehicle was blocked, so he walked on Tremont Street between Boylston and Stuart streets in an effort to reach his car.

That’s when, the complaint said, McManus approached him.

“Officer McManus and another BPD officer had weapons pointed at Mr. Chambers-Maher, so he walked away backwards, keeping the officers in view,” the document said. “Mr. Chambers-Maher filmed the officers as he backed away from them. Officer McManus sprayed Mr. Chambers-Maher’s face with OC spray. Then Officer McManus came back and sprayed Mr. Chambers-Maher again and called him names.”

McManus, the filing said, also allegedly used his police bicycle to strike Chambers-Maher in the legs. Chambers-Maher wasn’t arrested or charged with a crime.

“Mr. Chambers-Maher suffered injuries including bruises to his head, face and leg, a cut on his leg, and his eyes were swollen shut by the OC spray,” the complaint said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.