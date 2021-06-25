Anthem Kitchen & Bar in Faneuil Hall has closed

“Anthem Kitchen & Bar has closed after 10 wonderful years in Faneuil Hall Marketplace,” the statement said. “It has been a pleasure creating meaningful memories with our friends and neighbors over the years.”

The closure was announced in an Instagram post and a statement posted to the restaurant’s website.

Anthem Kitchen & Bar is closing its doors for good after 10 years in Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

The restaurant encouraged diners to visit the restaurant group’s other properties, which include Ned Devine’s, MJ O’Connor’s, City Table, City Bar, The Harp, Gather, Hurricane’s at the Garden, Six String Grill & Stage, and Sólás.

Those who purchased a gift card for Anthem can use it at any of those locations, the statement added.

Anthem was a “a comfortable neighborhood restaurant tucked into the heart of Boston’s historic Faneuil Hall,” its website said, serving New England clam chowder, lobster rolls, and other classic American dishes.

In an Instagram post from March 14, 2020, Anthem announced it would be closed “until further notice” after Governor Charlie Baker announced restrictions on businesses, including restaurants, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

