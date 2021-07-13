Boston and Cambridge could see major changes as some workers never return, McKinsey report shows

Governor Charlie Baker hired McKinsey for nearly $1.6 million in March to assess how pandemic-driven shifts in behavior might stick once COVID-19 is gone. The findings, released Tuesday, attach some numbers and statistics to what many employees and employers are already noticing.

That’s the takeaway from a new report crafted by consultancy McKinsey & Co. on behalf of the Baker administration to assess and predict the future of work in Massachusetts.

The Boston-Cambridge economy won’t ever be the same after the COVID-19 pandemic, as the long-term acceptance of remote work and changes in commuting and travel habits reverberate throughout the region.

For example, more than one-third of local employers plan to pare back their real estate footprints over the next two years. As a result, demand for office space could drop by up to 20 percent, and commuter rail usage could fall by between 15 percent and 50 percent from pre-pandemic levels, the report says. Retail activity and spending will shift to the suburbs and online, as the daily trek downtown becomes less common. And up to five million fewer business travelers could visit Boston annually by 2030, a drop of nearly 30 percent, leading to an overall decline of 15 percent in total passengers at Logan Airport.

“You may see the center of gravity, for lack of a better word, move a bit, or maybe we’ll end up with a bunch of centers of gravity,” Baker said in an interview. “People will have more options with respect to where they work and where they live than they’ve had before.”

McKinsey beat out eight other bidders for the job. The consulting giant’s work on the report included a survey of 223 local employers, and a separate poll of 522 Massachusetts residents, both done in April.

The report supports some longtime priorities of the administration, such as spurring housing construction, fostering business growth in city and town centers, and retraining significant portions of the workforce to address labor shortages. The need, McKinsey argues, has been intensified by the pandemic. Baker will undoubtedly use these findings as he prods the Legislature to support his proposed allocations of the state’s share of federal stimulus funds, including $1 billion for housing causes, $240 million for job training, and $350 million to invigorate downtowns and neighborhood business districts across the state. Baker has also begun efforts to pare back the amount of office space occupied by state workers, a move he says reflects private-sector trends.

With many office employers waiting until September at the earliest to call back their troops, McKinsey researchers recognize it’s too early to draw sweeping conclusions. That’s why the consultancy provided predictions for three scenarios: a full return to pre-COVID habits, a modest shift in remote work adoption, and a significant acceleration of remote work.

The implications for public transit usage could be huge, particularly in Boston and Cambridge. Bus and subway ridership could drop by 5 to 25 percent from pre-pandemic levels, with commuter rail volume falling far more steeply. Some of those former riders will likely be spending more time in their cars. That trend, when factored alongside the near-ubiquity of Amazon delivery vans, means congestion levels on roads are likely to return even as more people work from home.

Baker said he expects the nature of the rush hour into Boston will shift, with smaller crowds at peak times, and more commuters coming and going at traditionally off-peak times.

“You’re going to end up with more people doing more things from more locations, and using more virtual connectivity capacity than we saw before the pandemic,” Baker said.

This will also have consequences for childcare, with families needing more sporadic, part-time coverage and fewer five-day shifts of full-time care.

Then there’s the question of equity. Officials in the Baker administration say they are acutely concerned that women and people of color will see their earnings potential fall further behind, with fields such as office support and hospitality projected to shrink over time. McKinsey estimates as many as 300,000 to 400,000 jobs will be phased out over the next 10 years and a similar number of people will need to move into different roles. The amount of retraining required could be unprecedented — perhaps doubling or tripling the current volume of state-funded efforts.

“We’ve never been able to train 30,000 to 40,000 people a year,” said Rosalin Acosta, Baker’s secretary of labor and workforce development. “That’s going to be a real challenge.”

State officials are also worried about Massachusetts’ competitiveness when compared to other states. With an increasingly mobile workforce, there’s a growing concern that employers and employees alike could be more attracted to states with less expensive and more readily available housing. A particular concern cited in the McKinsey report: About one-third of Massachusetts workers can do their jobs remotely, one of the highest such percentages in the country.

“Coming out of the pandemic, from a competitive standpoint, the high cost of housing is a major concern of ours,” said Mike Kennealy, Baker’s housing and economic development secretary. “We’ve had the benefit of being a world-leading innovation economy for a very long time, [but] the competitive dynamic has changed now.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.