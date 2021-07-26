fb-pixel Skip to main content

These photos and videos show the thick haze in Boston and beyond from wildfire smoke

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated July 26, 2021, 19 minutes ago
Haze obscured the view of the Annisquam River and Lobster Cove in Gloucester last week.
Haze obscured the view of the Annisquam River and Lobster Cove in Gloucester last week.John Blanding/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Smoke from wildfires raging on the west coast made its way to Massachusetts on Monday, casting a thick haze over parts of the state and prompting officials to warn of potentially “unhealthy” air quality.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said in a tweet that plumes of smoke from the fires is “again causing fine particle levels to elevate into Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range today in all MA counties except Plymouth, Bristol & the Cape & Islands.”

Fires are burning in northern California, southern Oregon, Montana, Washington, and Canada.

These photos and videos show a look at the conditions in Boston and beyond.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

