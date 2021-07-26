These photos and videos show the thick haze in Boston and beyond from wildfire smoke

Smoke from wildfires raging on the west coast made its way to Massachusetts on Monday, casting a thick haze over parts of the state and prompting officials to warn of potentially “unhealthy” air quality.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said in a tweet that plumes of smoke from the fires is “again causing fine particle levels to elevate into Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range today in all MA counties except Plymouth, Bristol & the Cape & Islands.”

Fires are burning in northern California, southern Oregon, Montana, Washington, and Canada.