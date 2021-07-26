These photos and videos show the thick haze in Boston and beyond from wildfire smoke

Smoke from wildfires raging on the west coast made its way to Massachusetts on Monday, casting a thick haze over parts of the state and prompting officials to warn of potentially “unhealthy” air quality.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said in a tweet that plumes of smoke from the fires is “again causing fine particle levels to elevate into Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range today in all MA counties except Plymouth, Bristol & the Cape & Islands.”
Fires are burning in northern California, southern Oregon, Montana, Washington, and Canada.
These photos and videos show a look at the conditions in Boston and beyond.
Smoke? Smog? Haze? Fog? Went outside and it smells like 🔥#boston #weather pic.twitter.com/9sEymWapFb— Liz Double-U (@Landoliz) July 26, 2021
From Fenway, Downtown Boston is partly obscured by the smoky haze from the wildfires in the West pic.twitter.com/5pYFo4PVjN— Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 26, 2021
Smoke from Oregon wildfires, thick enough to smell it in Boston, and change the color of the sunlight in my apartment. pic.twitter.com/3Y2Kw62g5U— Molly Jarman (@MollyJarman) July 26, 2021
Whoa Boston, what is up (or down as it were) with your air quality today! Yikes pic.twitter.com/WQFHmi5eZx— Nancy Baym (@nancybaym) July 26, 2021
You can really see the smoke move in on the satellite. Particularly thick in MetroWest to Boston. Unmistakable scent in the air. pic.twitter.com/ebLXE3Xszz— Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 26, 2021
Normal day vs. today…..very hazy out there with all the smoke in the air. #MAwx pic.twitter.com/XqCHYpkLMz— Will Ydrach ⛈ (@weatherguywill) July 26, 2021
