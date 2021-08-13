Sales tax-free weekend starts Saturday in Massachusetts. Here’s what you need to know

It should be a big weekend for television and appliance sales in Massachusetts — the annual sales tax holiday starts on Saturday.

This weekend, shoppers can buy most retail items without paying 6.25 percent in sales taxes, as long as those items cost less than $2,500 each. That means consumers could save as much as $156 per item if they buy on Saturday or Sunday.

Consumers can purchase as many of those products as they want, sales tax-free, even if the total bill exceeds $2,500, according to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue. Certain items are not eligible for the tax exemption, including meals, cars, boats, and utilities. Tobacco and marijuana products, as well as alcoholic beverages, are also excluded.