Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry leaves exhibition game with an injury

PHILADELPHIA — Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry did not return to Thursday’s exhibition game after getting shaken up on a play at the end of the first half.

With the ball on New England’s 45-yard line and 35 seconds remaining in the half, rookie quarterback Mac Jones launched a deep pass intended for Harry near Philadelphia’s 10-yard line. Harry, having beat his defender, stretched his arms and had the ball on his fingertips but could not bring it in for the reception. He landed hard on his left shoulder and remained on the ground after the play, lying face up.

Trainers ran out onto the field to tend to Harry, who stayed down inside the Eagles’ 5-yard line. He was able to crouch over and stayed in that position for a couple of moments before getting up and walking off slowly with the assistance of trainers.